Law student disowns statement alleging sexual assault by ex-Union minister Chinmayanand

LUCKNOW: In a major twist to an alleged sexual exploitation case in which former Union minister Swami Chinmayanand is an accused, the victim — an LLM student — turned hostile while deposing in the special MP/MLA court in Lucknow on Tuesday.

The victim, who was pursuing the law course from a college run by Chinmayanand alias Krishna Pal Singh’s famous Mumukshu Ashram of Shajahanpur, had appeared before the court to depose during the trial. While starting her statement, she categorically denied having made any allegations against the former minister.

Chinmayanand was booked Sections 376C (sexual intercourse by a person in authority), 354D (stalking), 342 (wrongful confinement) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC based on the complaint filed by the student last year. He was arrested on September 20, 2019, and sent to jail but later was released on bail.

The girl’s statement allegedly angered the prosecution lawyer, who immediately moved an application under Section 340 of CrPC seeking an action against her for perjury. Judge PK Rai directed his office to register the application moved by the prosecution against the girl. The court posted the matter for October 15 for hearing.