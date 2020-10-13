STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rohtang tunnel stone laid by Sonia Gandhi removed before opening by PM: Congress

Former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, after whom the tunnel has been named, had announced the project during a public meeting at Lahaul-Spiti's Keylong in June, 2000.

Published: 13th October 2020 05:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2020 05:23 PM   |  A+A-

Security personnel stand guard outside the world's longest highway tunnel on Manali-Leh national highway ahead of its inauguration. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SHIMLA: The Himachal Congress on Monday alleged that the foundation stone laid by its national president Sonia Gandhi for the Rohtang tunnel a decade ago was removed before its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 3.

In a letter to Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, state Congress president Kuldeep Singh Thakur said Gandhi had laid the foundation stone on June 28, 2010 in the presence of the then CM Prem Kumar Dhumal and Union minister Virbhadra Singh.

Former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, after whom the tunnel has been named, had announced the project during a public meeting at Lahaul-Spiti's Keylong in June, 2000.

He had laid the foundation stone for an approach road to the tunnel in 2002.

The Congress leader said if not reinstalled within a fortnight, the party will launch a statewide agitation.

"This is an undemocratic, unconventional and illegal step ever noticed in the history of Indian democracy that the legally laid foundation stone of any project approved by the then government is removed after its completion to fulfil political goals of a particular ideology," the Himachal Congress chief said in the two-page letter.

Meanwhile, Manali block Congress president Hari Chand Sharma submitted a complaint in this regard to the Kullu police.

He complained that the foundation stone laid by Gandhi at the south portal of the tunnel in Manali's Dhoondi was missing.

Sharma told PTI that he has sought an investigation into the disappearance of the foundation stone.

He said arrangements should be made to reinstall it at the same place.

When asked when he noticed that it was missing, Sharma said he found it just now.

Sharma alleged it was a "deliberate attempt" to remove the evidence about Sonia Gandhi having laid the stone of the tunnel.

Similarly, Lahaul-Spiti Congress chief Gialchhen Thakur submitted a complaint to police in this regard.

Keylong Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Hemant Thakur told PTI that the complaint was forwarded to the Kullu police as the stone by Sonia Gandhi was laid in Dhoondi or Solang Nullah in Manali.

Kullu SP Gaurav Singh said no FIR has been registered in this regard so far.

Meanwhile reacting to the criticism, Himachal BJP president Suresh Kashyap said the Congress had removed foundation stones laid by the Prem Kumar Dhumal government when it came to power in the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the all-weather 9.2-km-long tunnel on October 3.

Constructed at an altitude of 10,040 feet, it reduced the travel between Manali and Leh by 46 km, saving four to five hours.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sonia Gandhi Rohtang tunnel Atal Tunnel Congress PM Modi
India Matters
A flood-affected area in Hyderabad's Old City. (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad rains: 2-days' holiday, citizens told not to come out of their homes
Representational image. (Express Illustration)
Indian economy to bounce back with 8.8% growth in 2021: IMF
Rising Covid infection among kids latest worry
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Purchase deal with firms only after Covid-19 vaccines prove effective: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Chief economist of the IMF, Gita Gopinath
Global growth expected to slow to 3.5%: IMF Chief Gita Gopinath
Flood water passing under Moosarambagh bridge after 13 gates of the Himayatsagar reservoir were lifted in Hyderabad. (Videograb)
Hyderabad Flooded: 11 dead, including two-month old, city waterlogged
Gallery
Eighteen people have died in Hyderabad city and surrounding areas due to the incessant rains till Wednesday afternoon. (Photo | EPS)
Hyderabad floods: Shocking photos from ground zero as Telangana battle incessant rains | Roads indented, vehicles washed off
People walk through a flooded road after Vijayawada witnessed heavy rainfall due to deep depression in the Bay of Bengal. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Incessant rain in Andhra Pradesh wreaks havoc
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp