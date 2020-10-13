STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Yogi Adityanath only CM in BJP campaigners list for Bihar polls

Yogi is expected to hold rallies in Patna, Gaya, Nalanda, Sivan, Hajipur, Bhagalpur, Buxar, Muzzafarpur, Gopalganj, Darbhanga, among others.

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: With a huge following of the Gorakshnath Peeth in Bihar, the BJP has chosen UP CM Yogi Adityanath, the head priest of the revered ‘mutt’, as the only chief minister to figure among party’s star campaigners for the neighbouring state’s Assembly polls. 

The party has released a list of 30 star campaigners, including Adityanath who figures among the top leaders such as PM Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief JP Nadda. Other prominent faces include former Jharkhand CM Raghuvar Das, AJSU chief Babu Lal Marandi and former Maharashtra CM and party’s Bihar in-charge Devendra Fadnavis. The list has other prominent faces from UP including Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Textile Minister Smriti Irani.

“It’s not new that the UP CM is figuring in the list of party’s star campaigners. He has been doing it for long and his performance as a star campaigner has been stellar with an impressive success rate,” said a senior BJP leader.

Yogi is expected to hold rallies in Patna, Gaya, Nalanda, Sivan, Hajipur, Bhagalpur, Buxar, Muzzafarpur, Gopalganj, Darbhanga, among others.

