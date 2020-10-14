STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

39.43 lakh domestic air passengers in Sept, 66% lower than last year: DGCA

Air India, AirAsia India, Vistara and GoAir carried 3.72 lakh, 2.35 lakh, 2.58 lakh and 2.64 lakh passengers respectively in September, the data showed.

Published: 14th October 2020 03:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2020 03:50 PM   |  A+A-

flights, airport

Image for representation. (File photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A total of 39.43 lakh domestic passengers travelled by air in September this year, 66 per cent lower than the corresponding period last year, the country's aviation regulator DGCA said on Wednesday.

As many as 21.07 lakh and 28.32 lakh people travelled by air domestically this July and August, respectively, the regulator had said last month.

While IndiGo carried 22.66 lakh passengers in September, a 57.5 per cent share of the total domestic market, SpiceJet flew 5.3 lakh passengers, which is 13.4 per cent share of the total market, according to data shared by the DGCA.

Air India, AirAsia India, Vistara and GoAir carried 3.72 lakh, 2.35 lakh, 2.58 lakh and 2.64 lakh passengers respectively in September, the data showed.

The occupancy rate or load factor of six major Indian airlines was between 57 and 73 per cent in September, it said Wednesday.

"The passenger load factor in the month of September 2020 has shown some recovery due to increased demand after the opening of lockdown," said the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

The occupancy rate in SpiceJet was 73 per cent in September, the regulator noted.

Meanwhile, the occupancy rate for other major airlines Vistara, IndiGo, AirAsia India, Air India and GoAir stood at 66.7 per cent, 65.4 per cent, 58.4 per cent, 57.9 per cent and 57.6 per cent, respectively, according to the DGCA.

India resumed domestic passenger flights on May 25 after a gap of two months due to the coronavirus pandemic. Indian airlines are allowed to operate a maximum of 60 per cent of their pre-COVID-19 domestic flights.

A total of 19.84 lakh passengers travelled domestically in June this year. Between May 25 and May 31, 2.81 lakh air passengers had travelled domestically, the DGCA noted.

The DGCA data mentioned that in September, AirAsia India had the best on-time performance of 98.4 per cent at four metro airports -- Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai.

IndiGo and Vistara were at number two and three at these four airports in September with 98.2 per cent and 95.5 per cent on-time performance, respectively, the regulator said.

The aviation sector has been significantly impacted due to the travel restrictions imposed in India and other countries in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

All airlines in India have taken cost-cutting measures such as pay cuts, leave without pay and firing of employees in order to tide over the crisis.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DGCA September domestic air traffic
India Matters
A flood-affected area in Hyderabad's Old City. (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad rains: 2-days' holiday, citizens told not to come out of their homes
Representational image. (Express Illustration)
Indian economy to bounce back with 8.8% growth in 2021: IMF
Rising Covid infection among kids latest worry
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Purchase deal with firms only after Covid-19 vaccines prove effective: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Chief economist of the IMF, Gita Gopinath
Global growth expected to slow to 3.5%: IMF Chief Gita Gopinath
Flood water passing under Moosarambagh bridge after 13 gates of the Himayatsagar reservoir were lifted in Hyderabad. (Videograb)
Hyderabad Flooded: 11 dead, including two-month old, city waterlogged
Gallery
Eighteen people have died in Hyderabad city and surrounding areas due to the incessant rains till Wednesday afternoon. (Photo | EPS)
Hyderabad floods: Shocking photos from ground zero as Telangana battle incessant rains | Roads indented, vehicles washed off
People walk through a flooded road after Vijayawada witnessed heavy rainfall due to deep depression in the Bay of Bengal. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Incessant rain in Andhra Pradesh wreaks havoc
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp