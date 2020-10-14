STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Armed Police Training Centre official in Assam arrested for raping woman constable trainee

Accused is currently employed as the Chief Drill Instructor of the Armed Police Training Centre.

Published: 14th October 2020 02:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2020 02:45 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

GOLAGHAT: A senior official of the Armed Police Training Centre at Dergaon in Assam was arrested for allegedly raping a woman constable trainee, a police officer said on Wednesday.

Golaghat, Additional Superintendent of Police, Surjeet Singh Panesar told PTI that the incident took place around five days ago, after which the trainee constable left the institute and went home.

"She informed her husband about the incident and approached the police.

Accordingly, a case was registered at Dergaon police station and the accused was apprehended," the ASP added.

Panesar said the accused is currently employed as the Chief Drill Instructor of the Armed Police Training Centre.

"The police are probing the incident and will proceed as per the law," he added.

Comments

