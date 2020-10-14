STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP releases its final list for Bihar polls

The polls to the 243-seat Bihar assembly are scheduled for October 28, November 3 and November 7. The counting of votes is slated for November 10. 

Published: 14th October 2020 06:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2020 06:14 PM   |  A+A-

BJP, BJP flag, Delhi elections

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Wednesday issued its fourth list of 35 candidates for the Bihar assembly polls, and with this the party has named all its nominees for the 110 seats that it is contesting in the three-phase elections starting from October 28.

All the candidates are for the third phase scheduled for November 7, the party said in a statement. The names of six women figure on the fourth list.

The JD(U) and the BJP are fighting on 115 and 110 seats respectively, with two smaller allies Jitan Ram Manjhi's HAM (S) and Vikassheel Insaan Party contesting on seven and 11 seats respectively.

The polls to the 243-seat Bihar assembly are scheduled for October 28, November 3 and November 7. The counting of votes is slated for November 10. 

Bihar polls 2020 Bihar elections 2020 Bihar assembly elections BJP final list
