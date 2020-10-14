STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cinema halls in UP to operate at 50 per cent capacity from October 15, govt issues guidelines

The guidelines have been issued for opening of cinema halls, multiplexes and theatres, which are located outside the containment zone, Chief Secretary R K Tiwari said in a statement.

Theatres, Cinema Halls

Cinema Halls across India have been shut since March due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

By PTI

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh government issued guidelines on Tuesday for reopening of cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes with 50 per cent of their capacity from Thursday.

In the cinema halls, there should be minimum six feet of distance between two individuals in the common area and waiting area.

Arrangement of contactless sanitiser should also be made.

Thermal screening of individuals will be done before they enter the auditorium.

Only asymptomatic persons will be allowed entry, according to the statement.

To ensure that 50 per cent occupancy is adhered to, tape in the shape of cross should be put on seats not meant for sitting.

Information about the seats not meant for sitting should also be displayed at the booking window.

To ensure contact tracing, phone number of customers should be taken.

The intervals of different shows should be staggered and efforts should be made to ensure that there is no crowding in toilets.

Adequate food counters should be made.

The temperature of the air conditioner should be set at 24-30 degrees Celsius and there should be cross ventilation.

Limited people should be allowed in lifts.

The screens should be cleaned after every show COVID-19 protocol of the Centre and state government should be strictly adhered to, failing which action will be initiated under the IPC and Disaster Management Act, the statement said.

