STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19: Government to import 1 lakh MT of medical oxygen to meet any shortage during winters

HLL Lifecare Limited, a public sector undertaking, has floated a global tender on Wednesday on behalf of the Health Ministry for procuring one lakh metric tonne of liquid oxygen.

Published: 14th October 2020 08:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2020 08:06 PM   |  A+A-

Oxygen

For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Union Health Ministry has initiated the process of importing liquid oxygen as part of its preparedness to meet any unforeseen shortage during the winters when the country may witness an increase in COVID-19 cases leading to a rise in demand for oxygen.

HLL Lifecare Limited, a public sector undertaking, has floated a global tender on Wednesday on behalf of the Health Ministry for procuring one lakh metric tonne of liquid oxygen.

The oxygen is being procured for various central and state government hospitals.

The entire exercise of importing and then distributing the medical oxygen is estimated to cost Rs 600-700 crore, official sources said.

As on Tuesday, around 3.97 per cent of the COVID-19 patients were on oxygen support, 2.46 per cent were in ICU beds which are again with oxygen support and 0.40 pc on ventilator support.

In March, before the country went into a lockdown, the country had a manufacturing capacity of around 6,400 metric tonne of oxygen per day, of which around 1,000 metric tonne was being used for medical purposes daily while the rest was utilised by industries, sources said.

"Industries have opened up following unlock procedures and as on September 30, the country's daily capacity of oxygen production is around 7,000 metric tonne, of which around 3,094 metric tonne is being used for both COVID and non-COVID patients and is just enough to meet the demands," a source said.

"So this one lakh metric tonne of liquid oxygen which is being planned to be procured from foreign countries would create a one month buffer in case demand rises further during the winter season," the source explained.

The issue was discussed at a meeting held by the Cabinet Secretary on October 10, following which it was decided to import liquid oxygen.

Even though India is witnessing a declining trend in daily new COVID-19 cases, experts fear that the upcoming festive season and following winter months may see a spike in coronavirus infections.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has urged people to observe COVID-19-appropriate behaviour such as wearing masks, hand hygiene, maintaining respiratory etiquette and staying away from congregations, citing the possibility of increased novel coronavirus transmission during winters.

"These viruses are known to thrive better in the cold weather and low humidity conditions. In view of these, it would not be wrong to assume that the winter season may see increased rates of transmission of the novel coronavirus in the Indian context too," he said.

In September, when cases were increasing, the Health Ministry had repeatedly advised states to ensure adequate oxygen availability in all healthcare facilities and unrestricted intra as well as inter-state movement of oxygen.

States were also asked to ensure facility wise/hospital wise oxygen inventory management and advance planning for timely replenishment so that there are no stockouts.

India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 72,39,389 on Wednesday, while the death toll due to the disease was 1,10,586.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 medical oxygen
India Matters
A flood-affected area in Hyderabad's Old City. (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad rains: 2-days' holiday, citizens told not to come out of their homes
Representational image. (Express Illustration)
Indian economy to bounce back with 8.8% growth in 2021: IMF
Rising Covid infection among kids latest worry
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Purchase deal with firms only after Covid-19 vaccines prove effective: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Chief economist of the IMF, Gita Gopinath
Global growth expected to slow to 3.5%: IMF Chief Gita Gopinath
Flood water passing under Moosarambagh bridge after 13 gates of the Himayatsagar reservoir were lifted in Hyderabad. (Videograb)
Hyderabad Flooded: 11 dead, including two-month old, city waterlogged
Gallery
Eighteen people have died in Hyderabad city and surrounding areas due to the incessant rains till Wednesday afternoon. (Photo | EPS)
Hyderabad floods: Shocking photos from ground zero as Telangana battle incessant rains | Roads indented, vehicles washed off
People walk through a flooded road after Vijayawada witnessed heavy rainfall due to deep depression in the Bay of Bengal. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Incessant rain in Andhra Pradesh wreaks havoc
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp