Hathras gang-rape case: Three-layered security provided to victim's family, witnesses, UP govt tells SC

NEW DELHI: The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday told the Supreme Court that it has provided three-layer security to the Hathras gang-rape victim’s family and witnesses in the case. It also requested that the CBI be directed to submit a status report in the probe every 15 days to the UP DGP can file the same before the court.

In its compliance affidavit filed in the SC, the UP government stated that eight CCTV cameras have been installed in the village to keep a tight vigil around the place. Adequate police force, including up to 15 personnel of armed constabulary, have been deployed near and outside the victim’s house. A women’s police team has been deployed, too.

The compliance affidavit was filed as per the court’s October 6 direction terming the Hathras incident as “horrible” and asking the government to inform it about the steps taken to protect witnesses. Eight security personnel have been deployed 24x7 at the entrance of the village and two head constable outside the victim’s house.

In the three-fold mechanism, the first one is the armed constabulary comprising ‘platoon commander (sub-inspector rank) NK/LNK, head constable and constables’, the affidavit filed by Special Secretary, Home Department, UP, read. “Second is the civil police component, comprising of guards, gunners, and shadow.

The third component is the installation of CCTV cameras/ lights to keep watch of the outer surrounding of the victim’s house,” the affidavit stated. Inspector (in-charge) of police station Chandpa has been made in-charge of the entire arrangements. He will oversee the security arrangements on a daily basis. The court will hear the case on Thursday.