NGT directs recovery of Rs 3.24 cr penalty from STP for causing pollution in Haryana

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice A K Goel imposed the environmental compensation on account of the damage caused by the unit by discharging pollutants in excess of the standard prescribed.

Published: 14th October 2020 01:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2020 01:33 PM   |  A+A-

National Green Tribunal

National Green Tribunal (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The National Green Tribunal directed the Haryana state pollution control board (HSPCB) on Wednesday to recover Rs 3.24 crore penalty from a sewage treatment plant (STP) at Dhani Garan village at Barwala in Haryana.

“In view of the above, let the compensation be deposited with the state pollution control board for restoration of the environment. The responsibility to deposit the amount will be of the Additional Chief Secretary, Haryana Public Health Engineering Department within one month,” the bench said.

The tribunal said it would be open to the SPCB to proceed with the prosecution for which sanction has already been obtained. 

“It will be open to the Department to recover the amount of damages from the concerned erring officers and also to take Departmental action for serious violations of environmental norms,” the bench said.

The NGT said further remedial action may now be taken which may be monitored by the Additional Chief Secretary, PHED. 

“The STP must meet standards, including those of fecal coliform. There should be plan for utilisation of treated sewage for non-potable purposes. If such use is to be by Rajiv Gandhi Thermal Power Plant, the timeline should not exceed six months,” the bench said.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by Haryana resident Sukhwanti alleging that waste water was being discharged from the STP at Barwala, into the land of the applicant and other adjoining lands.

The plea filed through advocate Salik Shafique contended that this has resulted in damage to the crops, contaminating groundwater, death of the livestock and loss of soil fertility. 

