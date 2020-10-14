Pleas by two same sex couples for getting married, recognition of marriage: Delhi HC seeks Centre's stand

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought response of the Centre on separate pleas by two same sex couples, one seeking to get married under the Special Marriage Act (SMA) and the other seeking registration of their wedding in the US under the Foreign Marriage Act (FMA).

A bench of justices R S Endlaw and Asha Menon issued notice to the Centre and the Delhi government seeking their stand on the plea by two women seeking to get married under the SMA.

The court also issued notice to the Centre and the Consulate General of India in New York on the other plea by two men who got married in the US but were denied registration of their marriage under the FMA.

The bench listed both matters for hearing on January 8, 2021.