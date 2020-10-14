Pune rains: Heavy showers lash city, at least 40 people rescued from flood-affected area

By Agencies

PUNE: Moderate rains with isolated heavy rainfall coupled with thunderstorm are likely in the next couple of days in Pune and neighbouring regions, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday.

At least 40 people have been safely rescued, while rescue operations for 15 others were underway in flood-affected Nimgaon Ketki village of Pune district.

Pune: Water logging in parts of Indapur following heavy rainfall in the district. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/nXAuoQmkrk — ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2020

In another incident near Indapur, two people who washed away with their vehicle have been rescued,:SDO, Baramati, Pune confirmed.

Rains lashed Pune city since Wednesday afternoon.

While issuing an orange alert for Thursday, officials forecast moderate rain with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over Pune.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall may occur in ghat areas of Pune district on Thursday and Friday.

Meanwhile, neighbouring Solapur district received 79 mm rainfall on Wednesday.

Six people were killed after a wall at a ghat along the banks of Chandrabhaga in Pandharpur town collapsed.