Remember husband-wife misrule: Nitish Kumar to voters

Bihar CM says unlike Lalu-Rabri rule, his govt has set an example of performance, brought about a perceptible change in state 

Published: 14th October 2020 11:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2020 11:04 AM   |  A+A-

RJD candidate Tej Pratap (centre) files his nomination papers from Hasanpur Assembly seat in Samastipur district on Tuesday | pti

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who is also the JD-U chief, said on Tuesday that the NDA has rescued Bihar from the lawlessness let loose by the ‘husband-wife’ rule of the opposition RJD – a clear reference to Lalu Prasad and his wife Rabri Devi. The CM’s remarks came on the second day of his virtual rally during the election campaign ‘Nishchay-Samvad.’ Nitish’s indirect attack was centred on the 15-year Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) rule as he addressed voters in Bihar’s 24 assembly seats going to the polls in the first phase.

Kumar said the government led by him had set an example of performance and brought about a perceptible change in the state. “We have been taking care of the people even during the corona-induced lockdown financially and arranged quarantine for 15 lakh people who returned to the state. We also gave them dignified living, food and financial assistance,” he said. “Bihar was a total mess till 2005. We have brought it on the path of all-round development. But for some people, only their sons, daughters and wife are a family”, he said. 

Denying the opposition charge on the rise in crime, Kumar quoted the NCRB figures and said: “Bihar ranked 23rd in crimes. But remember the rate till 2005”. Meanwhile, a day after the ally BJP suspended nine rebels, the JD-U also suspended its 15 leaders, accusing them of being involved in anti-party activities.

On Monday, the Bihar Chief Minister had ridiculed the RJD’s claim of approving 10 lakh government jobs at the very first cabinet on coming to power and wondered whether cabinet meetings were held properly during the 15 years of its rule. “See our work. We know how to do a work and how to get it done from others,” Kumar said.

 Snubbed NCP to go it alone in the polls 
The NCP will contest the Bihar Assembly polls independently after it was not allotted any seat by the RJD-Congress alliance with which it wanted to tie- up in the state, senior party leader Praful Patel said on Tuesday. Patel said the NCP was ready to go with the Grand Alliance of the RJD-Congress in the eastern state, but it was not ceded a single seat by the opposition combine. He said it is not possible for the NCP to join forces with its ally in Maharashtra, the Shiv Sena, for the polls as its workers from Bihar are for contesting the election independently.

‘Bihar faces threat of CM hacking too’
Former JNU Students’ Union president and CPI leader Kanhaiya Kumar on Tuesday alleged that the BJP has a hidden alliance with the LJP while it has an open alliance with the JD-U. Stepping up attacks on the NDA, Kumar said Bihar faces not only the threat of EVM hacking but also “CM hacking”. He said till Jyotiraditya Scindia was in the Congress, he continued to be branded as a “bad boy” by the BJP but the moment he joined it, he became “a pure and good one”. “The moment I will join the BJP, all the charges against me will also be scrapped,” he said.

Hasanpur: Tej Pratap files nomination 
RJD president Lalu Prasad’s elder son, Tej Pratap Yadav, on Tuesday filed nomination from Hasanpur Assembly constituency in the Samastipur district which goes to polls in the second phase on November 3. He was accompanied by his younger brother and Grand Alliance chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav. The two brothers reached Samastipur from Patna in a helicopter for submitting the papers. While the brothers walked into the chamber of SDO, Rosera, to complete formalities, hundreds of RJD workers gathered outside the office. 

Sena getting offers for alliance: Raut
Sanjay Raut on Tuesday said many parties are approaching the Shiv Sena for forging an alliance ahead of the Bihar elections. He said Jan Adhikar Party president Pappu Yadav, too, has called him with a similiar offer. Raut, however, said the final decision in this matter will be taken soon. He also said the Shiv Sena will contest close to 50 seats in the Assembly elections. When asked if the Sena will tie up with the NCP, its partner in Maharashtra, Raut clarified that the party will fight from 40-50 seats but no seat-sharing deal has been finalised.

