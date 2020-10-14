STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Schools for classes X, XII to reopen in Uttarakhand from November 1

The decision was taken on district magistrates' feedback after they consulted with district education officers and students' parents.

Published: 14th October 2020 04:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2020 04:19 PM   |  A+A-

schools reopening

A worker sanitises a class room at an intermediate college as authorities have allowed for the reopening of educational institutes in a graded manner in Noida. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

DEHRADUN: Schools will reopen in Uttarakhand for classes X and XII on November 1 after their prolonged closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision was taken by the state Cabinet at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat here on Wednesday, government's spokesperson and Cabinet Minister Madan Kaushik said.

The decision was taken on district magistrates' feedback after they consulted with district education officers and students' parents, he said.

The schools, however, are being opened only for these two classes with strict instructions to schools to ensure compliance of the anti-COVID standard operating procedures of the Centre, including the mandatory wearing of face masks, social distancing and hand sanitising, besides other precautionary measures, Kaushik told reporters here.

The decision on when to resume the rest of classes will depend on how things pan out during the first month of the reopening of schools, he said.

Meanwhile, online classes will continue, he said.

While issuing the SOP for Unlock-5 the Centre had left it to the states to take a call on the schedule of reopening schools after proper assessment of the COVID situation within their territories.

Modifying its earlier decision to cut one day salary of all government functionaries and employees for a year because of the pandemic, the Cabinet exempted state government employees below the IAS and IPS-rank officers from the ambit of the decision.

However, ministers, MLAs, IAS and IPS officers will continue to contribute their one day salary towards the corona relief fund for a year as decided earlier.

The relief was being provided to the junior state government employees as a gift for the festival season, he said.

The Cabinet also decided to rename the Himalayan Garhwal University as AB Vajpayee Himalayan Garhwal University.

 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uttarakhand schools reopening COVID-19
India Matters
A flood-affected area in Hyderabad's Old City. (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad rains: 2-days' holiday, citizens told not to come out of their homes
Representational image. (Express Illustration)
Indian economy to bounce back with 8.8% growth in 2021: IMF
Rising Covid infection among kids latest worry
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Purchase deal with firms only after Covid-19 vaccines prove effective: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Chief economist of the IMF, Gita Gopinath
Global growth expected to slow to 3.5%: IMF Chief Gita Gopinath
Flood water passing under Moosarambagh bridge after 13 gates of the Himayatsagar reservoir were lifted in Hyderabad. (Videograb)
Hyderabad Flooded: 11 dead, including two-month old, city waterlogged
Gallery
Eighteen people have died in Hyderabad city and surrounding areas due to the incessant rains till Wednesday afternoon. (Photo | EPS)
Hyderabad floods: Shocking photos from ground zero as Telangana battle incessant rains | Roads indented, vehicles washed off
People walk through a flooded road after Vijayawada witnessed heavy rainfall due to deep depression in the Bay of Bengal. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Incessant rain in Andhra Pradesh wreaks havoc
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp