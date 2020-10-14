STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Scribes offered protection after terror ‘threat’

The hit list includes 27 Kashmir-based journalists and 12 political and social activists. The post, which alleged that the 39 people were working under the Indian payroll, was deleted later.

Published: 14th October 2020 11:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2020 11:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: After the alleged hit list of 39 people, including journalists and political activists, appeared on a website, the J&K Police has increased the surveillance and offered safe accommodation to scribes to prevent any militant attacks on them.

The police have registered an FIR against the URL handler for uploading the posts prejudicial to the integrity and the sovereignty of the country.

The police have registered an FIR against the URL handler for uploading the posts prejudicial to the integrity and the sovereignty of the country. The police have recently installed many high-resolution CCTV cameras at the Press Enclave in Srinagar to keep round-the-clock watch movement of people there.  

Another smuggling bid foiled
Days after foiling a weapon smuggling bid along the LoC in Keran sector of Kupwara district, the Army on Tuesday recovered another cache of arms and ammunition near the frontiers in Tangdhar sector of Kupwara. A bag containing a cache of pistols with 10 magazines and five grenades was recovered, the police said.

