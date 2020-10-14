STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Soldiers go through psyop training for LoC duty

The aim of the training at Corps Battle School, Khrew, is two-pronged: improve the operational reflexes, yet not turn hostile towards the locals and obviate collateral damage.

Published: 14th October 2020 11:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2020 11:02 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Army, Line of Control, LoC , Border , War

Image for representational purpose only(FILE | PTI)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: In an effort to win over the J&K  youth and stop their radicalisation, the Army has introduced a change in its training for the soldiers being posted in the hinterland and at the Line of Control (LoC). A new psychological capsule — tips on how to manage a situation — and some tweaks in rules of engagement were introduced early this year and are developed in conjunction with the Defence Institute of Psychological Research, a senior Army officer said.

“A selected lot of 200-250 soldiers and officers from the total assigned trainees go through this psychology capsule,” said the officer. The aim of the training at Corps Battle School, Khrew, is two-pronged: improve the operational reflexes, yet not turn hostile towards the locals and obviate collateral damage.

Every soldier getting posted to 15 Corps goes through a compulsory training at CBS which trains at least 3,000 troops, officers and men, every year in various courses. People getting posted in hinterland duties go through 28-day training and those going on counter infiltration posting are trained for 14 days. The capsule works on the cognitive learning process enabling the operationally deployed soldiers not to perceive the civilians as a threat. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A flood-affected area in Hyderabad's Old City. (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad rains: 2-days' holiday, citizens told not to come out of their homes
Representational image. (Express Illustration)
Indian economy to bounce back with 8.8% growth in 2021: IMF
Rising Covid infection among kids latest worry
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Purchase deal with firms only after Covid-19 vaccines prove effective: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Chief economist of the IMF, Gita Gopinath
Global growth expected to slow to 3.5%: IMF Chief Gita Gopinath
Flood water passing under Moosarambagh bridge after 13 gates of the Himayatsagar reservoir were lifted in Hyderabad. (Videograb)
Hyderabad Flooded: 11 dead, including two-month old, city waterlogged
Gallery
Eighteen people have died in Hyderabad city and surrounding areas due to the incessant rains till Wednesday afternoon. (Photo | EPS)
Hyderabad floods: Shocking photos from ground zero as Telangana battle incessant rains | Roads indented, vehicles washed off
People walk through a flooded road after Vijayawada witnessed heavy rainfall due to deep depression in the Bay of Bengal. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Incessant rain in Andhra Pradesh wreaks havoc
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp