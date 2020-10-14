Soldiers go through psyop training for LoC duty

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: In an effort to win over the J&K youth and stop their radicalisation, the Army has introduced a change in its training for the soldiers being posted in the hinterland and at the Line of Control (LoC). A new psychological capsule — tips on how to manage a situation — and some tweaks in rules of engagement were introduced early this year and are developed in conjunction with the Defence Institute of Psychological Research, a senior Army officer said.

“A selected lot of 200-250 soldiers and officers from the total assigned trainees go through this psychology capsule,” said the officer. The aim of the training at Corps Battle School, Khrew, is two-pronged: improve the operational reflexes, yet not turn hostile towards the locals and obviate collateral damage.

Every soldier getting posted to 15 Corps goes through a compulsory training at CBS which trains at least 3,000 troops, officers and men, every year in various courses. People getting posted in hinterland duties go through 28-day training and those going on counter infiltration posting are trained for 14 days. The capsule works on the cognitive learning process enabling the operationally deployed soldiers not to perceive the civilians as a threat.