Tanishq store in Gujarat puts up apology note over withdrawn ad

The showroom manager and local police rubbished media reports that the showroom was attacked by some people angry with the Tanishq advertisement.

Published: 14th October 2020 02:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2020 07:44 PM   |  A+A-

Videograb of Tanishq advertisement.

By PTI

GANDHIDHAM: A Tanishq jewellery showroom in Gandhidham town of Gujarat's Kutch district put up a note on its door, apologising to Hindus in the district over the brand's controversial TV ad, police said on Wednesday.

The handwritten note in Gujarati also condemned the TV commercial, which has been withdrawn after being viciously trolled across social media platforms.

"We apologise to Hindu community of Kutch on the shameful advertisement of Tanishq," the note read.

It was pasted on the showroom's door on October 12, and has since been removed, police said.

Photos of the apology note have gone viral on social media.

Police said some persons had asked the store owner to put the apology note in Gujarati so that more people could understand it.

The showroom manager and police rubbished reports that the showroom was attacked and the owner threatened by people angry with the Tanishq advertisement.

"The store owner told us thathe was not threatened. As demanded by some persons, he had put up that apology in Gujarati as Tanishq had issued the same in English at national level. There is no element of threat or attack involved," said Superintendent of Police, Kutch-East, Mayur Patil.

The TV commercial featured a Muslim family preparing for an upcoming baby shower for their Hindu daughter-in-law.

Tanishq jewellery brand is a division of Titan company, promoted by the Tata Group in collaboration with the Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation.

