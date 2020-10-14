US deputy secretary of state talks of ‘Indo-Pacifica’

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Visiting US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun has envisioned a Pax Indo-Pacifica, a region he described as one at peace, protected and made prosperous equally by its constituents.

“Together we stand for a pluralistic vision that will ensure that our countries, and all the region’s diverse countries, can thrive as sovereign and prosperous nations in a free and open Indo-Pacific. One might call this a vision of a Pax Indo-Pacifica,” Biegun said at the India US Forum he attended with foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla.

Biegun also called for expansion of the Quad saying the current members — US, Japan, India and Australia — have been too cautious. “Quad is a partnership driven by shared interests, not binding obligations, and is not intended to be an exclusive grouping.

Any country that seeks a free and open Indo-Pacific and is willing to take steps to ensure that, should be welcome.” Pax is generally a term used to describe a zone of peace. Biegun said that the US and India represent pluralistic societies and with Japan and Australia, they were the democratic anchors of the Indo-Pacific.