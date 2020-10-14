STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
WATCH | Baba Ramdev falls off elephant while performing yoga, suffers no injuries

The Yoga guru was not injured in the incident which took place on Monday at the Ramnareti Ashram in Mahavan, Mathura.

Published: 14th October 2020 12:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2020 10:40 AM   |  A+A-

Baba Ramdev practising Yoga on an elephant. (Photo | Twitter screengrab)

Baba Ramdev practising Yoga on an elephant. (Photo | Twitter screengrab)

By IANS

MATHURA: Yoga guru Ramdev fell off an elephant while he was doing yoga on its back.

The Yoga guru was not injured in the incident which took place on Monday at the Ramnareti Ashram in Mahavan, Mathura.

Ramdev was performing yoga on the elephant's back when it moved, causing Ramdev to fall. In the video, Ramdev could be seen dusting off dirt and moving on with a smile.

Comments(1)

  • parthasarathy n
    Ramdevbaba doing yoga on an elephant's back is not in good spirits. Luckily for him the fall was not serious. He is just trying to project himself as some kind of a hero doing such unwanted stunts.
    1 day ago reply
