WATCH | Baba Ramdev falls off elephant while performing yoga, suffers no injuries

By IANS

MATHURA: Yoga guru Ramdev fell off an elephant while he was doing yoga on its back.

The Yoga guru was not injured in the incident which took place on Monday at the Ramnareti Ashram in Mahavan, Mathura. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

जब हाथी के ऊपर बैठकर योग करते हुए बाबा रामदेव नीचे गिर पड़े...



वीडियो: यशपाल सिंह और समीरात्मज मिश्र pic.twitter.com/WSmV44T5vn — BBC News Hindi (@BBCHindi) October 13, 2020

Ramdev was performing yoga on the elephant's back when it moved, causing Ramdev to fall. In the video, Ramdev could be seen dusting off dirt and moving on with a smile.