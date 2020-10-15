STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Adivasi woman gang-raped in Bengal; one held

A woman was with the three men and she helped them in committing the crime on Tuesday night, Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Dhruba Das said.

Published: 15th October 2020 01:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2020 01:14 AM   |  A+A-

The rape of three minors in a single day has shaken Rajasthan - a state that records one of the highest rate of crimes against women in the country.

For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

BARDHAMAN: An Adivasi woman was allegedly dragged to a paddy field and raped by three men after she went out to relieve herself in West Bengal's Purba Bardhaman district, police said on Wednesday.

A woman was with the three men and she helped them in committing the crime on Tuesday night, Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Dhruba Das said.

One of the three accused men, who is also an Adivasi, was arrested, he said adding that all the four had their faces covered with 'gamcha' (traditional cotton towel) during the rape.

According to the victim's statement to the police, the incident happened at Sakra village under Nadanghat police station area when the woman went out of her home to attend to natures call at around 10.30 pm.

When she was returning, four persons including a woman stopped her holding a sharp weapon at her neck.

They dragged her to a paddy field where the men took turns to rape her while the woman accompanying them helped them, the victim alleged.

At one point of time, she managed to flee and hid elsewhere in the paddy field.

After the accused left, she returned home and informed her family of the incident.

The victim was admitted to Kalna Superspeciality Hospital on Wednesday morning, the police officer said.

Search is on to nab the other accused, the ASP said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengal rape cases rape
India Matters
A flood-affected area in Hyderabad's Old City. (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad rains: 2-days' holiday, citizens told not to come out of their homes
Representational image. (Express Illustration)
Indian economy to bounce back with 8.8% growth in 2021: IMF
Rising Covid infection among kids latest worry
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Purchase deal with firms only after Covid-19 vaccines prove effective: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Chief economist of the IMF, Gita Gopinath
Global growth expected to slow to 3.5%: IMF Chief Gita Gopinath
Flood water passing under Moosarambagh bridge after 13 gates of the Himayatsagar reservoir were lifted in Hyderabad. (Videograb)
Hyderabad Flooded: 11 dead, including two-month old, city waterlogged
Gallery
Eighteen people have died in Hyderabad city and surrounding areas due to the incessant rains till Wednesday afternoon. (Photo | EPS)
Hyderabad floods: Shocking photos from ground zero as Telangana battle incessant rains | Roads indented, vehicles washed off
People walk through a flooded road after Vijayawada witnessed heavy rainfall due to deep depression in the Bay of Bengal. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Incessant rain in Andhra Pradesh wreaks havoc
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp