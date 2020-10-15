STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Army veterans write to President Kovind seeking action over fake 'Muslim regiment' social media post

It said when falsehoods like these 'Muslim regiment' posts are repeated often, 'as they have been starting perhaps in 2013', the public assumes that it is the truth.

Published: 15th October 2020 11:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2020 11:04 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Army, jammu and Kashmir

For representational purposes (Photo | Amit Bandre, Express Illustrations)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Social media posts are spreading "outright falsehood" that a Muslim regiment of the Indian Army refused to fight against Pakistan during the 1965 war, stated a letter written by 120 retired officers of the armed forces to President Ram Nath Kovind.

The letter written on Wednesday and has also been marked to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, urges the government to "investigate the antecedents of individuals who have made 'Muslim regiment' posts" and take "impartial, firm and immediate action".

"These 'Muslim Regiment' posts are blatantly false, because the Indian Army did not have a Muslim Regiment in 1965 or since," stated the letter signed by former Navy Chief Admiral Laxminarayan Ramdas, Lt Gen (Retd) Ramdas Mohan, Lt Gen (Retd) R K Nanavatty, Lt Gen (Retd) Vijay Oberoi, and many others.

The letter, dated October 14, stated that it wishes to draw attention to the "outright falsehoods being spread by forces inimical to our country and our armed forces", which will adversely affect morale and national security.

"We specifically refer to a number of social media posts to the effect that a 'Muslim regiment' of the Indian Army refused to fight against Pakistan in India's 1965 war with Pakistan and was therefore disbanded," it added.

"Saying that Muslim soldiers of this so-called 'Muslim regiment' refused to fight the war against Pakistan in 1965 and hence the 'Muslim regiment' was disbanded, denigrates and questions the loyalty of all serving and retired Muslim soldiers," the letter noted.

It said when falsehoods like these 'Muslim regiment' posts are repeated often, "as they have been starting perhaps in 2013", the public assumes that it is the truth, especially when there is no official action against the ones spreading these lies.

In light of national interest, the letter urged "impartial, firm and immediate action" against the perpetrators.

It asked to "identify and charge individuals who have made 'Muslim regiment' posts for anti-national activities" and "issue warning to the social media providers (Facebook and Twitter) who have enabled 'Muslim regiment' posts".

The letter also urged to "issue immediate instructions to all state governments that the generation of false and seditious messages in social media should be acted upon with alacrity so as to not jeopardize national security".

The letter drew attention to the fact that the Indian and Chinese armies are locked in a bitter standoff in multiple locations in eastern Ladakh for the last seven weeks and "the threat from Pakistan remains".

"While in any situation, the 'Muslim regiment' posts would be condemnable, in the current situation on our borders it is especially so, calling for serious attention of Government and expeditious action to counter Pakistan's propaganda," the letter added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Army Ram Nath Kovind
India Matters
On Wednesday evening, people from Gachibowli and other localities started hearing the rumblings (File photo| Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Residents feel ground shake in parts of Hyderabad, scientists say no need to worry
Vivek Oberoi (L) and his wife Priyanka Alva. (Photo| Twitter)
Sandalwood drug case​: Vivek Oberoi's wife Priyanka Alva gets notice
A child competes in a drawing competition on COVID-19 in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)
Covid graph sliding, India may have hit first peak
BJP Flags (Representational Photo | PTI)
BJP gets lion’s share of corporate donations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo | PTI)
SC rejects PIL seeking dismissal of Uddhav Thackeray govt in Maharashtra
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp