Bihar dy CM Sushil Kumar Modi attacks RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav over assets' ownership

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Bihar deputy CM and senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi attacked former CM Lalu Prasad Yadav's son and RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav over the latter's assets. Modi asked Tej to explain on how he become the owner of moveable and immoveable properties worth crores of rupees before becoming an MLA for the first time in 2015.

"What are the sources of Tej Pratap Yadav's income as he rides BMW car and costly American bikes? Will he give tips to the youth of Bihar on how to earn wealth without doing any job or business?" Modi

taunted the RJD leader..

Modi also disclosed that Yadav also owns 26 plots and two houses also. "He (Yadav) owns two houses, which were gifted to him by Raghunath Jha and Mrs Kanti Singh in Gopalganj and Patna. Besides this, a two-storied building was also purchased through a company of which Tej Pratap Yadav has been a director," Modi alleged.

Modi also disclosed that Yadav also owns seven plots of land on which the offices of Lara Interiors and a Hero MotoCorp showroom still function. "He should explain why politicians donated their houses and plots to him? When and how did he acquire all these assets? What was the legitimate source of income for crores of rupees?" Modi said.