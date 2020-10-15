STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bihar dy CM Sushil Kumar Modi attacks RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav over assets' ownership

Modi asked the RJD leader to explain on how he become the owner of  moveable and immoveable properties worth crores of rupees before becoming an MLA for the first time in 2015.

Published: 15th October 2020 01:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2020 01:41 PM   |  A+A-

Bihar deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi (L) and RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav

Bihar deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi (L) and RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav.

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Bihar deputy CM and senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi attacked former CM Lalu Prasad Yadav's son and RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav over the latter's assets. Modi asked Tej to explain on how he become the owner of  moveable and immoveable properties worth crores of rupees before becoming an MLA for the first time in 2015.

"What are the sources of Tej Pratap Yadav's income as he rides BMW car and costly American bikes?  Will he give tips to the youth of Bihar on how to earn wealth without doing any job or business?" Modi
taunted the RJD leader..

Modi also disclosed that Yadav also owns 26 plots and two houses also. "He (Yadav) owns two houses, which were gifted to him by Raghunath Jha and Mrs Kanti Singh in Gopalganj and Patna. Besides this, a two-storied building was also purchased through a company of which Tej Pratap Yadav has been a director," Modi alleged.

Modi also disclosed that Yadav also owns seven plots of land on which the offices of Lara Interiors and a Hero MotoCorp showroom still function. "He should explain why politicians donated their houses and plots to him? When and how did he acquire all these assets?  What was the legitimate source of income for crores of rupees?" Modi said.

