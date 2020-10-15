STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Data on Delhi-NCR pollution vindicates Punjab government's stance: CM Amarinder Singh

Flaying his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal, the Punjab chief minister asked him to 'stop lying' to divert attention from his 'failure' to protect the national capital's environment.

Published: 15th October 2020 08:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2020 08:51 PM   |  A+A-

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: With the Centre saying stubble burning contributed only four per cent to pollution in Delhi, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday stressed the latest data has vindicated his government's stance.

Flaying his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal, the Punjab chief minister asked him to 'stop lying' to divert attention from his 'failure' to protect the national capital's environment.

Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar in Delhi said stubble burning contributed only four per cent to the Delhi-NCR pollution with the rest caused by local factors.

The Punjab CM slammed Kejriwal for refusing to accept results of comprehensive studies on the issue.

In fact, it is Kejriwal who was in denial, said Amarinder Singh in a statement.

If Kejriwal is serious about addressing Delhi's crisis, he should stop being in denial immediately and get down to the task of finding solutions, the chief minister said.

Kejriwal, said the CM, had been spreading "misinformation" on the issue with the sole agenda of keeping people of Delhi in the dark about the actual situation, which his government had "failed miserably" to handle over the years.

The fact is that there is absolutely no data to support the claims of the Delhi chief minister, he said, adding that in contrast, studies showed that stubble burning was only a miniscule part of the national capital's problem.

The Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) in a research paper based on data for 2018 and 2019 has found that Delhi's pollution is localised and not attributable to farm fires in Punjab or the NCR.

It pointed out that the air quality index of Punjab is much better than Delhi.

Amarinder Singh said this is something Punjab has been maintaining for the past several years.

The chief minister said Kejriwal had been taking refuge in "brazen falsehoods" to divert public attention from the AAP government's "total failure".

"Even today, the skies in Punjab are clear and the AQI levels much better than those in Delhi," Amarinder Singh said.

The Punjab CM said the main cause of Delhi's pollution was construction and demolition activities.

The Punjab CM claimed that his government is doing its best to reduce stubble burning to cleanse the air.

Unfortunately, farmers are facing a massive problem in managing paddy straw in the absence of fiscal aid from the Centre despite repeated pleas, he stressed.

He reiterated his demand for Rs 100 a quintal as financial support from the Centre to eliminate the problem in Punjab.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi pollution Amarinder Singh Punjab Punjab stubble burning
India Matters
On Wednesday evening, people from Gachibowli and other localities started hearing the rumblings (File photo| Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Residents feel ground shake in parts of Hyderabad, scientists say no need to worry
Vivek Oberoi (L) and his wife Priyanka Alva. (Photo| Twitter)
Sandalwood drug case​: Vivek Oberoi's wife Priyanka Alva gets notice
A child competes in a drawing competition on COVID-19 in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)
Covid graph sliding, India may have hit first peak
BJP Flags (Representational Photo | PTI)
BJP gets lion’s share of corporate donations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo | PTI)
SC rejects PIL seeking dismissal of Uddhav Thackeray govt in Maharashtra
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp