FIR against Congress leader over 'Bhooke Nange Ghar Ka' jibe at CM Chouhan

Chouhan on Tuesday lashed out at the Congress over Gurjar's jibe and said it exposes the opposition party's "culture" and its attitude towards the poor.

Published: 15th October 2020 02:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2020 02:21 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

ASHOKNAGAR:  An FIR has been registered here against Congress farmers' cell leader Dinesh Gurjar for his Bhooke Nange Ghar Ka remark against Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, police said on Thursday.

Gurjar made the remark at a poll rally on Sunday following which the state BJP unit complained to the Election Commission, BJP spokesman Rajnish Agrawal said.

Based on a complaint by election authorities, the FIR was registered on Wednesday against Gurjar at Kachnar police station in Ashoknagar district under relevant sections of the IPC and poll-related laws, the police station in-charge, Kapil Lakshykar, said.

The clip of the speech will be seized for further action into the matter, he said.

During an election rally on Sunday at Rajpur town in Ashoknagar, Gurjar called Chouhan "Bhooke-Nange Ghar Ka" (somebody from a very poor household) while comparing him to "big industrialist" Kamal Nath.

Chouhan on Tuesday lashed out at the Congress over Gurjar's jibe and said it exposes the opposition party's "culture" and its attitude towards the poor.

By-elections for 28 Assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh will be held on November 3.

