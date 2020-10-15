STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Instil a sense of security among people: Arunachal Pradesh Governor BD Mishra to security forces

BD Mishra emphasised on real time sharing of information and regular meetings of field officers dealing with the border security.

Published: 15th October 2020 12:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2020 12:53 PM   |  A+A-

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig (Retd) Dr BD Mishra

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig (Retd) Dr BD Mishra (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig (Retd) Dr BD Mishra has asked the security forces to prepare a foolproof mechanism to address the issue of insurgency, which has been reported in the peripheral areas of the state.

Chairing a high-level security meeting along with Chief Minister Pema Khandu at Raj Bhavan here, the governor said on Wednesday that safety of every citizen and every inch of the land of the state is the top priority of the government.

"Focus must be on to instil a sense of security among the people and there should be healthy coordination among the armed forces and state police for effective results," he said.

Mishra emphasised on real time sharing of information and regular meetings of field officers dealing with the border security, an official communique said.

The governor also asked the officers of the forces to educate the people about COVID-19 pandemic and encourage the people to wear a mask, wash hands frequently and follow social distancing norms.

He further advised the state government to explore ways to motivate the local youth towards Aatma Nirbhar Bharat programmes, skill development and entrepreneurship.

The chief minister said that protection of the people and their livelihood has been the main concern of the state government and it would take all measures to ensure it.

Earlier, Dimapur-based 3 Corps General Officer Commanding (GoC) Lt General R P Kalita and state DGP R P Upadhyaya, briefed the meeting about the prevailing situation in Tirap, Longding and Changlang districts of the state.

The officers shared their observations in the districts under the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), 1958 in the meeting.

IGP Dr Sagar Preet Hooda, IGP (Intelligence) H G S Dhaliwal, IGP (Law & Order) Chukhu Apa and ITBP IG (NE Frontier) Sanjeev Raina also attended the meeting and discussed on overall international border security scenario in the state, the communique added.

