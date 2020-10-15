STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Let Allahabad HC deal with Hathras rape case, says Supreme Court

A 19-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly raped and then murdered by four upper-caste men in Hathras on September 14.

Published: 15th October 2020 04:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2020 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Supreme Court on Thursday said the Allahabad High Court would monitor the Hathras case in which a 20-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly gang-raped and assaulted, leading to her death. During a hearing before a bench headed by Chief Justice of India S A Bobde, advocate Seema Kushwaha — appearing for the victim’s family — submitted that the proceedings of the case be shifted out of Uttar Pradesh to a court in the national capital.

Advocate Kushwaha said the trial be held in a court in Delhi after the investigation was over. She also sought that CBI be asked to submit the status report of investigation directly in the apex court. However, the bench said, “We are here as appellate, ultimate supervisory body, but let the Allahabad High Court do it. We are here if there is any problem.” The court has reserved its order in the case.

Senior advocate Indira Jaising, representing one of the intervenors, also raised apprehensions of not having a fair trial in the state, claiming that the investigation had been botched up.  “We don’t expect fair trial in state of UP. The investigation has been botched up. We want intensive monitoring of the case by a Constitutional court,” Jaising said.

READ| Need to discipline bureaucrats after Hathras blot

“We are not satisfied with the protection given to the victim’s family and witnesses by Uttar Pradesh. Let protection be given by the CRPF as was done in Unnao case. It is the very government against whom 
the victim’s family have grievances.” Appearing for the DGP of Uttar Pradesh, senior advocate Harish Salve requested the bench that CRPF should be deployed for security of witnesses.

During the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta referred to the affidavit filed by the Uttar Pradesh government, which said a three-fold security arrangement comprising five armed constabulary personnel, civil police including a guard and gunners, and CCTV cameras and lights had been put in place at the victim’s house.

The woman died at a Delhi hospital on September 29. The UP government and its police drew much flak after the body was cremated in the dead of the night despite pleas from the family to carry out the 
ritual the next day.

Questioning on
The CBI teams visited the families of four accused in the case. Before heading to Boolgarhi village, a CBI team questioned policemen at Chandapa police station. Sources said CBI questioned the family of an accused for over three hours.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hathras gang rape Supreme Court
India Matters
On Wednesday evening, people from Gachibowli and other localities started hearing the rumblings (File photo| Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Residents feel ground shake in parts of Hyderabad, scientists say no need to worry
Vivek Oberoi (L) and his wife Priyanka Alva. (Photo| Twitter)
Sandalwood drug case​: Vivek Oberoi's wife Priyanka Alva gets notice
A child competes in a drawing competition on COVID-19 in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)
Covid graph sliding, India may have hit first peak
BJP Flags (Representational Photo | PTI)
BJP gets lion’s share of corporate donations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo | PTI)
SC rejects PIL seeking dismissal of Uddhav Thackeray govt in Maharashtra
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp