Man arrested with 1 kg heroin in JK's Poonch

By PTI

JAMMU: A man was arrested with one kilogram of heroin recovered from him in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Thursday, officials said.

A police party intercepted a pedestrian at a checkpoint in the border belt of Mankote and was subjected to physical checking, they said.

During the search, police recovered 1 kg of heroin from his possession, they said.

He was arrested and a case was registered, they added.

The delivery of the drug consignment from across the border can't be ruled out and police is investigating all the forward and backward linkages, they said.

People have appreciated the role of police in recovery of the huge consignment and curbing the drug menace spoiling the youth.