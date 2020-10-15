Mulayam Singh Yadav, wife test COVID-19 positive, admitted in Medanta Gurugram

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party patriarch and former Uttar Pradesh CM Mulayam Singh Yadav, 80, and his wife Sadhna Gupta have tested positive for coronavirus. Both have been admitted at Medanta hospital in Gurugram on late Wednesday night.

"Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav has tested positive for COVID-19 and is being monitored by doctors. As of now, there are no COVID symptoms in him," the Samajwadi Party tweeted.

As per the sources, the veteran leader along with wife was taken to Medanta in Gurugram by his son and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav. Three attendants of Mulayam were also admitted to the same hospital.

The party sources claimed that Mulayam was having difficulty in breathing so he had to be taken to Medanta Gurugram.

Earlier in August, Mulayam Singh was admitted to Medanta Hospital following an infection in the urinary tract. At that time, he tested negative for COVID-19.

Mulayam Singh had attended the Monsoon Session of Parliament which concluded on September 23. The senior leader was helped inside the Parliament on a wheelchair on the first day of the session on September 14. He is currently a Lok Sabha MP from Mainpuri seat.

Mulayam Singh served as the CM of Uttar Pradesh thrice (1989 to 1991, 1993 to 1995, and 2003 to 2007). He also served as the Minister of Defence in the HD Deve Gowda government.

