STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

New tourism policy seeks to make Goa free of drugs

Manohar Ajgaonkar said that the Pramod Sawant-led Cabinet approved the Tourism Policy-2020, which will give a proper direction to the industry.

Published: 15th October 2020 12:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2020 12:42 PM   |  A+A-

Drugs

For representational purposes

By PTI

PANAJI: The Goa Cabinet has approved the new tourism policy which stresses on making the state free of drugs and prohibits tourists from cooking in open areas.

State Tourism Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar told reporters that the Pramod Sawant-led cabinet on Wednesday approved the Tourism Policy-2020, which will give a "proper direction to the industry".

"We want good tourists to arrive here. We should not be looked upon as a drug destination. Our attempt is to make Goa a drug-free state," he said.

Under the new policy, tourists who arrive in groups and cook in the open spaces would be penalised, he said.

The policy also envisages formation of Goa Tourism Board, with the inclusion of stakeholders from the industry to chalk out short and long-term goals for tourism in the state, the minister said.

He said the tourism policy aims to promote Goa's beauty and nature, including the hinterland, taking away exclusive focus from the beaches.

"The state is known for its heritage and natural beauty. Our focus would be to concentrate on these aspects to attract more tourists," the minister said.

The policy would be adopted into a law during the next session of the state Assembly, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Goa Drugs Goa Tourism Policy
India Matters
On Wednesday evening, people from Gachibowli and other localities started hearing the rumblings (File photo| Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Residents feel ground shake in parts of Hyderabad, scientists say no need to worry
Vivek Oberoi (L) and his wife Priyanka Alva. (Photo| Twitter)
Sandalwood drug case​: Vivek Oberoi's wife Priyanka Alva gets notice
A child competes in a drawing competition on COVID-19 in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)
Covid graph sliding, India may have hit first peak
BJP Flags (Representational Photo | PTI)
BJP gets lion’s share of corporate donations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo | PTI)
SC rejects PIL seeking dismissal of Uddhav Thackeray govt in Maharashtra
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp