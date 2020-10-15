STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bihar elections: Nitish, Tejashwi throw challenges

CM asks to show work done by Lalu-Rabri rule, RJD leader dares him to contest from Nalanda

Published: 15th October 2020 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2020 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar being garlanded by JD-U supporters during an election rally at Amarpur in Banka district on Wednesday

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: In a war of words between Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav, the Bihar CM on Wednesday asked the latter to show the development works done by the RJD regime — led by his father and mother — in 15 years, while Lalu Prasad’s son challenged Kumar to contest from his home turf Nalanda in the Assembly polls. “Let him select any one constituency from home Nalanda and I will contest against him,” he said.

Kumar, while addressing his first physical election rally at Balua Maidan in Banka district, said: “We have done a lot of development work in the state after 2005, but I challenge those who speak and try to mislead the people through dynastic politics to show the works of development done by the then ‘pati-patni’-rule in 15 years.” “Look at the work done by us in the last 15 years. Don’t get misled by the propaganda of those who have no record of doing anything worth name for development through their 15 years of misgovernance in Bihar,” he said.

Targeting Tejashwi and LJP’s Chirag Paswan, he alerted people not to fall in anybody’s “publicity trap” else while their income would multiply but that of the common man would slide as was the case before the present dispensation came on the scene.

RJD leader and candidate from Raghopur constituency Tejashwi Yadav files his nomination papers in Patna for the upcoming Assembly elections | P

Meanwhile, filing his nomination papers from Raghopur seat, which he represented in the assembly last time, Tejashwi, chosen by the anti-NDA grouping as its CM candidate, described Kumar as “bechara mukhya mantri” (helpless CM) who he said failed to win either special status for Bihar from the Union government or a central university status for the Patna University.

He was accompanied by elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav and senior party leader Bhola Rai. Making a major poll promise for nearly 4 lakh contractual teachers, he said: “Let me come to power. The long-standing demand of equal pay for the regular work of contractual teachers will be duly met by making a major change in the education sector.”

BJP releases final list of 35 candidates
The BJP on Wednesday issued its fourth list of 35 candidates for the Bihar polls, and with this the party has named all its nominees for the 110 seats that it is contesting in the three-phase elections starting from October 28. All the candidates are for the third phase scheduled for November 7. The names of six women figure on the fourth list. The JD-U and the BJP are fighting on 115 and 110 seats respectively.

Organisers of Nadda rally booked in Gaya
Taking serious note of violating social distancing norms during the first rally of BJP chief J P Nadda on October 11, the Gaya administration lodged an FIR against the organisers of the event. The FIR has been lodged with the civil lines police station on the basis of the circle officer Rajiv Ranjan. Nadda was accompanied by HAM founder Jitan Ram Manjhi, JD-U leader RCP Singh and Bihar BJP chief Sanjay Jaiswal.

‘Bihar to be terror hub if RJD wins’
Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said if the RJD comes to power, “terrorists would escape Kashmir and take shelter in Bihar”. Speaking at an election rally in Vaishali, Rai said, “If the RJD forms government in this election then the terrorists in Kashmir will seek shelter in Bihar. We won’t let that happen).” Rai’’s statement created an uproar with the opposition attacking the BJP for the statement.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nitish Kumar Tejashwi Yadav
India Matters
A flood-affected area in Hyderabad's Old City. (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad rains: 2-days' holiday, citizens told not to come out of their homes
Representational image. (Express Illustration)
Indian economy to bounce back with 8.8% growth in 2021: IMF
Rising Covid infection among kids latest worry
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Purchase deal with firms only after Covid-19 vaccines prove effective: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Chief economist of the IMF, Gita Gopinath
Global growth expected to slow to 3.5%: IMF Chief Gita Gopinath
Flood water passing under Moosarambagh bridge after 13 gates of the Himayatsagar reservoir were lifted in Hyderabad. (Videograb)
Hyderabad Flooded: 11 dead, including two-month old, city waterlogged
Gallery
Eighteen people have died in Hyderabad city and surrounding areas due to the incessant rains till Wednesday afternoon. (Photo | EPS)
Hyderabad floods: Shocking photos from ground zero as Telangana battle incessant rains | Roads indented, vehicles washed off
People walk through a flooded road after Vijayawada witnessed heavy rainfall due to deep depression in the Bay of Bengal. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Incessant rain in Andhra Pradesh wreaks havoc
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp