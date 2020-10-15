PIL filed in SC seeking Jagan’s removal as Andhra CM

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Two advocates have filed a public interest litigation in the Supreme Court on Wednesday seeking the removal of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy for his ‘scandalising’ remarks against the second seniormost judge of the top court.

The PIL, filed by lawyers G S Mani and Pradeep Kumar Yadav, pointed out Jagan is facing over 20 criminal cases. The plea said Jagan levelled allegations without any basis.

It also sought a judicial enquiry, by constituting an internal committee headed by sitting or retired judges of the Supreme Court or any authority including the Central Bureau of Investigation, over the vague allegation made by Jagan against Justice N V Ramana.

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court Bar Association and the Supreme Court Advocates-On- Record Association passed resolutions condemning the Andhra CM’s letter.