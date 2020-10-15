STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Theatres opens after seven months in COVID-19 shadow

Though the MHA has given its go-ahead to resuming cinema and theatre activities under Unlock 5.0, it has left it to individual states to take a final call.

Published: 15th October 2020 02:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2020 02:44 PM   |  A+A-

A worker wearing PPE kit sanitises a cinema hall as multiplexes prepare to re-open from October 15

A worker wearing PPE kit sanitises a cinema hall as multiplexes prepare to re-open from October 15. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Cinemas in several parts of the country opened after almost seven months on Thursday, ushering in a new era of 'contactless' movie watching in the shadow of a pandemic with alternate seating, 50 per cent capacity and packaged snacks.

While theatres and multiplexes will remain closed in states like Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Chhattisgarh, they will open in several places, including Delhi and parts of Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, with stringent dos and don'ts in keeping with the new COVID-19 normal.

READ| Cinemas get ready to open in new COVID normal but with old fare

It was a quiet reopening with few people venturing warily to watch a mix of regional, English and Hindi reruns such as "Chhichhore", "Thappad", "Tanhaji" and "The Spy".

While PVR will resume commercial screenings on Friday, Cinepolis and INOX started showing films from Thursday with an emphasis on safety measures, including stringent sanitising and social distancing.

"Yes, you heard that right! We are open now! See you at the big screen! Cinemas will not be functional in a few states until further notice," Cinepolis India said in a tweet.

"Sanitisation and deep cleaning with WHO recommended chemicals is done at regular intervals to keep your surroundings safe," the tweet further read.

PVR Cinemas, India's largest film exhibitor with 845 screens in 176 properties across 71 cities, on Wednesday said 10 states and four union territories have given their go-ahead for the reopening of cinemas.

Accordingly, PVR started operations in 487 screens.

The hope is is that other states will soon give their green signal too.

The Ministry of Home Affairs allowed theatres to reopen from Thursday with up to 50 per cent of their seating capacity.

They have to strictly follow the central government's Standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The SOPs mandated by the Union government include one seat distance in halls, 50 per cent capacity, masks at all time, proper ventilation and air conditioner temperature settings at above 23 degrees Celsius.

Besides mandatory temperature checks, masks, pedal-operated touch-free hand sanitisers, multiplexes have gone digital with e-tickets instead of traditional paper tickets, self-check in with QR codes, sharing of the auditorium's seat chart and location of the seat and online ordering of food and beverages.

Though the MHA has given its go-ahead to resuming cinema and theatre activities under Unlock 5.0, it has left it to individual states to take a final call.

With producers reluctant to release new films, cinemas have to deal with the double whammy of COVID fears and old content and have their fingers crossed as they rolled out a different kind of movie going experience.

It will take a while before new content returns to theatres as the release of major Bollywood movies "83", about India's cricket world cup victory, and "Sooryavanshi", the latest in Rohit Shetty's cop drama starring Akshay Kumar have been pushed to Christmas and next year, respectively.

Cinephiles who want to rewatch or catch up on movies they missed watching on the big screen can also enjoy Rajput's "Kedarnath", Ayushmann Khurrana-starrers "Shubh Mangal Zyaada Savdhan" and "Dream Girl", crime drama "Malang" and Akshay Kumar-Vidya Balan-Pannu starrer space drama "Mission Mangal" besides Hollywood hits "Bloodshot", "Lion King", "Ford vs Ferrari" and "Knives Out".

An INOX spokesperson in Kolkata said two of its facilities opened today in accordance with all the directives issued by the Centre, including e-tickets and contactless QR-based entries.

Those with fever symptoms were being turned away.

Other facilities will gradually open too, she said but did not specify a timeframe.

The show timing, intermissions and exits are staggered and guests encouraged to maintain a six-feet distance from other families and groups at all the times.

SVF cinemas, which owns 13 multiplexes in Kolkata, will open its doors from Friday with all the standard protocols, contactless ticket purchase, making alternate seating arrangements and regular use of sanitisers and disinfectants before and after shows, a spokesperson said.

Satadeep Saha, a prominent distributor of films said 22 single screens across the state started screening Rajput starrer "Kedarnath".

Rajput, 34, passed away in June this year.

Many cinema halls were closed even before the lockdown period started.

Several states, including Delhi, Kerala and Maharastra, had directed cinema halls to close between March 11 to 16 till March 31, 2020.

The Central government later directed a nationwide lockdown from March 25.

India has a total number of around 8,750 screens, in which 3,100 are in multiplexes and balance 5,650 are single screens operating mostly in small tier II, III and below cities.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
cinema COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
On Wednesday evening, people from Gachibowli and other localities started hearing the rumblings (File photo| Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Residents feel ground shake in parts of Hyderabad, scientists say no need to worry
Vivek Oberoi (L) and his wife Priyanka Alva. (Photo| Twitter)
Sandalwood drug case​: Vivek Oberoi's wife Priyanka Alva gets notice
A child competes in a drawing competition on COVID-19 in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)
Covid graph sliding, India may have hit first peak
BJP Flags (Representational Photo | PTI)
BJP gets lion’s share of corporate donations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo | PTI)
SC rejects PIL seeking dismissal of Uddhav Thackeray govt in Maharashtra
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp