STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

25 lakh cases heard virtually in courts during COVID-19: Law minister

Prasad was hosting a virtual summit of ministers of justice of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) countries.

Published: 16th October 2020 06:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2020 06:59 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo | Parveen Negi,EPS)

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo | Parveen Negi,EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: As many as 25 lakh cases were heard virtually in courts across the country, including 9,000 by the Supreme Court, during the coronavirus-triggered restrictions, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Friday.

Prasad was hosting a virtual summit of ministers of justice of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) countries.

He apprised the gathering of the high priority the government has given to framing business facilitating laws and rules, including Commercial Courts Act and arbitration laws, with a view to make India a preferred destination for investment and business.

Besides Prasad, ministers from Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyz Republic, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and an "authorised representative" of Pakistan's Ministry of Law and Justice attended the meet.

According to a Law Ministry statement, Prasad highlighted the initiatives taken by the government for providing affordable and easy access to justice for all.

He referred to pro bono legal services provided to the marginalised sections of the society.

Through Tele-Law services initiated in 2017, so far 3.

44 lakh free legal consultations have been given to poor people through video conference, he said.

Prasad also highlighted e-Courts projects with video conferencing facility and the rolling out of virtual courts as part of the government's transformative change in process automation from the conventional brick and mortar court architecture.

"During COVID-19 pandemic, over 25 lakh hearings through video conference have taken place at various courts of India, out of which 9,000 virtual hearings have taken place at the Supreme Court alone," the statement said quoting him.

As part of activities of Justice Ministers' Forum, the minister urged SCO member states to promote exchange of ideas, best practices and experiences in identified areas through the platform.

  He also stressed on widening the spectrum of activities being undertaken in the forum, in particular, and SCO in general.

  Earlier, an Experts Working Group of SCO member states discussed the importance of promoting ab alternative dispute resolution mechanism, besides cooperation in all spheres, including legal, given the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The meet also adopted a joint statement.

The joint statement calls for continuing the work on implementation of the action plans of the working groups of experts on forensic activities and legal services for 2018-2020, as well as to develop action plans for 2021-2023.

It also calls for considering organising exchange programmes for representatives of the ministries of law and justice of the SCO member-states to study the best practices in alternative dispute resolution.

According to the joint statement, efforts should continue to develop an online platform for the exchange of legal information, taking into account national laws.

 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
virtual courts COVID-19 pandemic Law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad
India Matters
On Wednesday evening, people from Gachibowli and other localities started hearing the rumblings (File photo| Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Residents feel ground shake in parts of Hyderabad, scientists say no need to worry
Vivek Oberoi (L) and his wife Priyanka Alva. (Photo| Twitter)
Sandalwood drug case​: Vivek Oberoi's wife Priyanka Alva gets notice
A child competes in a drawing competition on COVID-19 in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)
Covid graph sliding, India may have hit first peak
BJP Flags (Representational Photo | PTI)
BJP gets lion’s share of corporate donations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo | PTI)
SC rejects PIL seeking dismissal of Uddhav Thackeray govt in Maharashtra
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp