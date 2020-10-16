Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife records statement in court on complaint against him

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: The estranged wife of actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Aliya, has recorded her statement before a magistrate here reiterating her allegation that the actor's brother had molested a family member in 2012.

Circle Officer Girija Shankar Tripathi told PTI that Aliya appeared before the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) court and got her statement recorded under section 164 of the CrPC (recording of confessions and statements) on her complaint against her husband and his four family members.

While Nawazuddin Siddiqui was not available for comment, his brother Saifuddin Siddiqui alleged that Aliya was trying to blackmail and extort money from the actor.