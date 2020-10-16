Assam SP arrested in police SI test paper leak case

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Kumar Sanjit Krishna, a Superintendent of Police in Assam, was arrested on Thursday in connection with the leakage of test paper for recruitment of police sub-inspectors.

“Kumar Sanjit Krishna has been arrested by CID (Criminal Investigation Department) today evening in connection with CID PS case no 21/ 2020. He would be produced in court tomorrow,” an official statement said.

After allegedly “disappearing” for two days, Krishna, who is the brother of the state’s Chief Secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna, had showed up at the police headquarters in Guwahati on Thursday morning. He was earlier grilled by the CID. It had conducted a raid at his Guwahati residence on Wednesday but did not find him.

Krishna was serving as the SP of Karimganj when the scam was detected. Last Sunday, he was transferred as the SP of Barpeta Foreigner Regional Registration Offices. He had allegedly leaked the question paper to a broker, Rubul Hazarika alias Rubul Ali, who has since been arrested. Ali purportedly mentioned Krishna’s name in his confession to the CID.

So far, over 30 people have been arrested in connection with the scam. Those arrested include a former Deputy Inspector General of police PK Dutta, now-suspended ruling BJP youth leader Diban Deka and several brokers. Investigations revealed a nexus among them.

After the scam was detected, the test to fill up 597 posts, conducted on September 20, was cancelled even while the candidates were writing their answers in exam halls. Around 66,000 candidates had appeared in it.

With Assembly elections due early next year, the scam gave opposition Congress enough ammo to fire at the BJP. Alleging that several BJP leaders were involved in the scam, the Congress demanded that the case be probed by a sitting judge of Gauhati High Court.

The police said nobody, irrespective of his or her post or position, would be spared if found guilty.