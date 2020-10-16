STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Aurangabad man arrested for inflicting burn injures on nephew

A video showing deep burn marks as well as assault wounds went viral on social media on Thursday after which a case was registered late night, an official with the city's Satara police station said.

Image used for representation

By PTI

AURANGABAD: An Aurangabad resident was arrested on Friday for allegedly inflicting burn marks on the face and back of his 10-year-old nephew after the child failed to account for Rs 50 post a market trip, police said.

"The victim, who lives with the accused in Kanchanwadi here, was sent to the market to buy some items and he could not account for Rs 50 in the amount spent, after which he was subjected to the ordeal.

The man was arrested and the child has been placed in the care of a committee of the Women and Child Development department," the official said.

He said the child was staying with the accused after he lost his father and his mother remarried.

An offence was registered under section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt) of Indian Penal Code and section 75 (cruelty to child) of Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection) Act, the official added.

