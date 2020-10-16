STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bihar polls 2020: PM Narendra Modi to hold 12 election rallies in the state starting October 23

Meanwhile, Union Minister of Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad alleged that Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) party was born to save a politician from corruption.

Published: 16th October 2020 02:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2020 02:58 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

PATNA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold 12 election rallies in poll-bound Bihar starting from October 23, said former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Bihar in-charge Devendra Fadnavis on Friday.

"PM Modi will hold 12 election rallies in Bihar for NDA (National Democratic Alliance) candidates. On October 23, he will hold rallies in Sasaram, Gaya and Bhagalpur. On October 28, Prime Minister will hold rallies in Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur and Patna. On November 3, he will hold rallies in Chhapra, East Champaran and Samastipur. On November 3, rallies in West Champaran, Saharsa and Araria will be held," Fadnavis said during a press conference.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad alleged that Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) party was born to save a politician from corruption.

"The Chief Minister at that time was of Janata Dal and when his name came to light in a big scam and party pressured the Chief Minister to resign then RJD was formed," Lok Sabha MP from Patna Sahib said.

Every village in Bihar will have internet access through optical fiber, Prasad said.

"Prime Minister Modi had announced from the Red Fort that all the villages of the country will have internet connectivity through optical fiber. We will connect all villages of Bihar through optical fiber," he added.

The BJP and the JDU had agreed to contest on 121-122 seats respectively in the 243-member assembly. The JDU, which has a share of 122 seats according to the understanding, has given seats to Hindustani Awaam Morcha of Jitin Ram Manjhi from its quota. BJP had earlier this week formally inducted the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) into the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and assigned the party 11 seats as part of seat distribution among allies for the Bihar polls.

The LJP has decided not to contest Bihar Assembly elections with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as the leader of NDA in the state. The party will not contest the seats being contested by the BJP but will fight on those that are being contested by JDU.

Bihar assembly elections will be held in three phases--October 28, November 3, and 7 and the counting of votes will take place on November 10.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bihar elections Bihar polls 2020 BJP Narendra Modi election rallies
India Matters
On Wednesday evening, people from Gachibowli and other localities started hearing the rumblings (File photo| Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Residents feel ground shake in parts of Hyderabad, scientists say no need to worry
Vivek Oberoi (L) and his wife Priyanka Alva. (Photo| Twitter)
Sandalwood drug case​: Vivek Oberoi's wife Priyanka Alva gets notice
A child competes in a drawing competition on COVID-19 in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)
Covid graph sliding, India may have hit first peak
BJP Flags (Representational Photo | PTI)
BJP gets lion’s share of corporate donations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo | PTI)
SC rejects PIL seeking dismissal of Uddhav Thackeray govt in Maharashtra
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp