STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Durga Puja grant to be used on COVID equipment, public-police bonding: Calcutta HC

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had announced on September 24 the Rs 50,000 grant for each of the 36,946 Durga Puja committees in the state.

Published: 16th October 2020 07:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2020 07:08 PM   |  A+A-

Durga Pujo

Women perform 'Dhunachi' dance on the arrival procession of Goddess Durga idol in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The Calcutta High Court directed the community Durga Puja organisers in the state on Friday to spend 75 per cent of the Rs 50,000 grant given by the West Bengal government on the procurement of COVID protection equipment and the rest on strengthening public-police bonding.

A division bench comprising justices Sanjib Banerjee and Arijit Banerjee directed that the money given by the state to the Durga Puja committees cannot be used for any other purpose, and purchase bills have to be submitted to the authorities for audit.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had announced on September 24 the Rs 50,000 grant for each of the 36,946 Durga Puja committees in the state.

"Due to the COVID pandemic, it has been a tough time for all of us.

We have decided to provide Rs 50,000 grant to each of the Durga Puja committees," she had said addressing a Durga Puja Coordination meeting here.

CITU leader Sourav Dutta moved the petition on October 9 before the division bench, challenging the grant and other doles such as discounts on application fees for permissions from fire brigade and power distribution companies.

The petitioner claimed that such a grant is against the concept of secularism in India and that it hurts the fundamental rights provided in the Constitution.

During arguments, the state government told the court that the grant is for "secular purposes" like buying Covid safety equipment and for public-police bonding.

The court directed that 25 per cent of the Rs 50,000 grant to each of the committees will be used for strengthening public-police bonding and inclusion of more women in community policing.

It also said that the rest 75 per cent of the funds have to be utilised for purchase sanitisers, masks and face shields.

It directed that bills of such procurement should be submitted to the authorities in respective districts for auditing and a report will have to be submitted by the state government before the court after the Durga Puja vacation, when the matter would be taken up for hearing again.

The court also said that the interim order should be distributed to all Durga Puja committees through leaflets and an affidavit would have to be submitted by the state authorities on compliance.

 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Calcutta High Court Durga Puja grant West Bengal government COVID protection equipment
India Matters
On Wednesday evening, people from Gachibowli and other localities started hearing the rumblings (File photo| Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Residents feel ground shake in parts of Hyderabad, scientists say no need to worry
Vivek Oberoi (L) and his wife Priyanka Alva. (Photo| Twitter)
Sandalwood drug case​: Vivek Oberoi's wife Priyanka Alva gets notice
A child competes in a drawing competition on COVID-19 in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)
Covid graph sliding, India may have hit first peak
BJP Flags (Representational Photo | PTI)
BJP gets lion’s share of corporate donations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo | PTI)
SC rejects PIL seeking dismissal of Uddhav Thackeray govt in Maharashtra
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp