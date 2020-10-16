STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Haryana woman locked inside toilet for over a year by husband rescued 

We have talked to her and it was apparent that she is not mentally unstable. We cannot confirm whether she is mentally unstable, but she was locked in the toilet, officials said.

Published: 16th October 2020 09:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2020 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: In a state whose government regularly harps on girl empowerment and Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao slogan, a woman allegedly locked inside a toilet by her husband for over a year was rescued in Haryana’s Panipat district.

Women protection and child marriage prohibition officer Rajni Gupta said she acted upon information and rescued the woman at Rishpur village on Wednesday. “I received information that a woman was locked in the toilet for over a year. I reached there with my team. It seems that woman has not eaten anything for many days,” Rajni Gupta said. “It is being said that she is mentally unstable, but it is not true.

We have talked to her and it was apparent that she is not mentally unstable. We cannot confirm whether she is mentally unstable, but she was locked in the toilet. We rescued her. We have filed a police complaint.” The woman, 35, was able to identify all family members and replied to the questions asked by the team. “Her husband could not produce document related to treatment of mental illness,” Gupta said.
The victim’s husband claimed she is mentally unstable.

“Whenever we asked her to sit outside, she did not. We have taken her to doctors but there was no improvement in her condition,” he said. The couple is married for 17 years and has three children — a 16-year-old son and two daughters aged 15 and 11. The police have filed a complaint. “We will take action after investigation. We will take doctors’ advice and proceed further,” said a police officer. 

In-charge of Sanoli police station Surender Dahiya said a case was registered against the accused Naresh Kumar for subjecting a woman to cruelty and illegal confinement. Police sources said the behaviour of her children was not good towards her. They will be counselled to find out if they were involved with their father in locking the woman inside the toilet.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Haryana woman locked
India Matters
On Wednesday evening, people from Gachibowli and other localities started hearing the rumblings (File photo| Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Residents feel ground shake in parts of Hyderabad, scientists say no need to worry
Vivek Oberoi (L) and his wife Priyanka Alva. (Photo| Twitter)
Sandalwood drug case​: Vivek Oberoi's wife Priyanka Alva gets notice
A child competes in a drawing competition on COVID-19 in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)
Covid graph sliding, India may have hit first peak
BJP Flags (Representational Photo | PTI)
BJP gets lion’s share of corporate donations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo | PTI)
SC rejects PIL seeking dismissal of Uddhav Thackeray govt in Maharashtra
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp