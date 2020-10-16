STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Kangana office demolition: Court grants pre-arrest bail to Republic TV journalist

The prosecution's case was that the accused person had paid a group of around 15 to 20 persons to gather outside the premises, where the demolition was on.

Published: 16th October 2020 04:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2020 05:57 PM   |  A+A-

Actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | PTI)

Actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A sessions court here has granted pre-arrest bail to a television journalist booked for allegedly causing disturbance and preventing a public servant from discharging his duties during the civic body-initiated demolition at actor Kangana Ranaut's office in suburban Khar last month.

Additional sessions judge R M Sadrani granted anticipatory bail to Pradeep Bhandari, a journalist with Republic TV, who was booked by the Khar police under IPC sections 353 (assault), 188 (disobedience to order promulgated by a public servant) and relevant provisions of the Bombay Police Act.

The prosecution's case was that the accused person had paid a group of around 15 to 20 persons to gather outside the premises, where the demolition was on.

The group had shouted slogans and tried to prevent policemen from discharging their duties, it alleged.

Bhandari, in his plea, argued that section 353 is not attracted in the case, as he had not assaulted any public servant.

The court in its order noted that the allegation of the prosecution is against the mob.

"The contents of the FIR do not disclose that any force or assault was done against any public officer in order to deter him from discharging public duty," the court said.

It further said that section 353 was added in the FIR a week after it was lodged.

"Therefore, it is clear that when the FIR was lodged, the public servant was not aware that he was deterred or prevented from discharging his public duty," the court said.

With regard to the allegation that Bhandari had paid the mob to gather at the said premises, the court said, "Paying money to the public for announcing slogans is not the offence here.

" The bench noted that custodial interrogation was not required in the case and granted anticipatory bail to Bhandari, directing him to appear before the Khar police as and when required.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kangana office demolition Kangana Ranaut Pradeep Bhandari Republic TV
India Matters
On Wednesday evening, people from Gachibowli and other localities started hearing the rumblings (File photo| Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Residents feel ground shake in parts of Hyderabad, scientists say no need to worry
Vivek Oberoi (L) and his wife Priyanka Alva. (Photo| Twitter)
Sandalwood drug case​: Vivek Oberoi's wife Priyanka Alva gets notice
A child competes in a drawing competition on COVID-19 in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)
Covid graph sliding, India may have hit first peak
BJP Flags (Representational Photo | PTI)
BJP gets lion’s share of corporate donations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo | PTI)
SC rejects PIL seeking dismissal of Uddhav Thackeray govt in Maharashtra
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp