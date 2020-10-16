STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Naxal killed in gunfight with security forces in Chhattisgarh

The patrolling team, comprising personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the local police, was cordoning off the forest when ultras opened fire at them.

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

RAIPUR: A Naxal was killed in a gun- battle with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Friday, police said.

The encounter took place around 9:30 am inside a forest between Korsaguda and Outpallivillages under the Basaguda police station area when a joint team of security forces was out on a search operation, Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P told PTI.

The patrolling team, comprising personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the local police, was cordoning off the forest when ultras opened fire at them, he said.

The security personnel swiftly retaliated, the IPS officer said.

After the guns fell silent, the body of a Naxal along with a weapon and Maoist-related materials were recovered from the spot, around 450km from state capital Raipur, Sundarraj said.

 

