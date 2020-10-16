STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Nirbhaya Trust Gen Secy accuses Congress of ignoring calls to not give tickets to accused of crimes against women

In a letter to Sonia Gandhi, Sarvesh Tiwari expressed disappointment over the ticket distribution for the 70 seats the party is contesting in the Bihar elections.

Published: 16th October 2020 03:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2020 03:15 PM   |  A+A-

Congress interim Chief Sonia Gandhi

Congress interim Chief Sonia Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Having been denied a Congress ticket for the Bihar Assembly polls, Sarvesh Tiwari, the general secretary of the Nirbhaya Trust, has accused the Congress of ignoring calls to not give tickets to those accused of crimes against women.

In a letter to Sonia Gandhi, he expressed disappointment over the ticket distribution for the 70 seats the party is contesting in the Bihar elections.

"The choice of candidates has left much to be desired and there are apparent gross irregularities," he claimed.

The leadership chose to "ignore" the voices from within, including of Mahila Congress chief Sushmita Dev, that the party should not give tickets to persons facing charges of crimes against women, alleged Tiwari, who was seeking a ticket from Govindganj.

In December 2012, the Nirbhaya Trust was formed by the family of a woman who was brutally gang-raped and murdered in Delhi.

The trust assists women who have experienced violence to find shelter and legal assistance.

The Congress on Thursday released its second list of 49 candidates for the Bihar Assembly elections, fielding Shatrughan Sinha's son Luv Sinha from Bankipur and Sharad Yadav's daughter Subhashini Yadav from Bihariganj seats.

The Congress had released its first list of 21 candidates for the Bihar polls starting October 28.

The party is contesting a total of 70 seats as part of the 'Mahagathbandhan' in Bihar, with the RJD leading the coalition.

 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nirbhaya Trust Gen Secy Bihar elections 2020 Bihar polls 2020 Bihar Assembly elections 2020 Sarvesh Tiwari crimes against women
India Matters
On Wednesday evening, people from Gachibowli and other localities started hearing the rumblings (File photo| Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Residents feel ground shake in parts of Hyderabad, scientists say no need to worry
Vivek Oberoi (L) and his wife Priyanka Alva. (Photo| Twitter)
Sandalwood drug case​: Vivek Oberoi's wife Priyanka Alva gets notice
A child competes in a drawing competition on COVID-19 in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)
Covid graph sliding, India may have hit first peak
BJP Flags (Representational Photo | PTI)
BJP gets lion’s share of corporate donations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo | PTI)
SC rejects PIL seeking dismissal of Uddhav Thackeray govt in Maharashtra
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp