'Pakistan, Afghanistan did it better': Rahul Gandhi slams Centre over COVID-19 handling

Criticising the Centre over its handling of COVID-19 pandemic in India, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi stated that even countries like Pakistan and Afghanistan controlled the situation better.

Mocking the government, by calling it 'another solid achievement by the BJP government', Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter on Friday and shared a graph showing GDP growth predictions of India's neighbouring countries.

The Congress leader has repeatedly targeted the BJP-led Central government on various issues pertaining to governance, COVID-19 and the economy.

Another solid achievement by the BJP government.



Even Pakistan and Afghanistan handled Covid better than India. pic.twitter.com/C2kILrvWUG — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 16, 2020

The Indian economy, severely hit by the coronavirus pandemic, is projected to contract by a massive 10.3 per cent this year, the International Monetary Fund had said on Tuesday.

However, India is likely to bounce back with an impressive 8.8 per cent growth rate in 2021, thus regaining the position of the fastest growing emerging economy, surpassing China's projected growth rate of 8.2 per cent, the IMF said in its latest 'World Economic Outlook' report.

​As per Union Health Ministry's data, with a spike of 63,371 new cases and 895 deaths in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count reached 73,70,469 on Friday.

​According to Johns Hopkins University, there are 321,877 COVID-19 cases in Pakistan and 40,026 in Afghanistan. However, it is important to note that they are significantly less populated countries when compared to India.

