STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rajasthan HC orders no coercive action against Sachin Pilot's media manager

The FIR, lodged with Vidhayakpuri Police Station, was registered on October 1 against Sharat Kumar of Rajasthan Tak (Aaj Tak) and Singh of XYZ news agency.

Published: 16th October 2020 04:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2020 04:11 PM   |  A+A-

Sachin Pilot

Former Rajasthan deputy CM Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: In a relief for former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot's media manager Lokendra Singh, the Rajasthan High Court has stayed any coercive action against him after he was booked for putting out "fake news" about Congress MLAs' phones being tapped during the political crisis in the state.

Two journalists including Singh were booked by the Jaipur Police for allegedly putting out fake news in August during the power tussle between Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Pilot.

The FIR, lodged with Vidhayakpuri Police Station, was registered on October 1 against Sharat Kumar of Rajasthan Tak (Aaj Tak) and Singh of XYZ news agency.

Singh is associated with Pilot and handles his press releases on social media.

During the hearing on Friday, Singh's counsel, Swadeep Singh Hora argued that filing of the FIR is an endeavour of the state government to curb the reporting of news by the media.

He said that the offence is not made out and the petitioner cannot be arrested for false allegations.

Single judge bench of justice Govardhan Bardar directed that no coercive action including arrest be taken against the petitioner.

In the FIR, the SHO of special offences and cyber crime-commissionerate had accused the duo of fabricating a news report that illegal phone tapping of Congress MLAs and ministers, who were staying in a hotel in Jaisalmer at that time, was being done from a hotel in Mansarover in Jaipur.

Singh had moved the court and filed a petition in which he said that the news circulation was done by various channels and he along with Kumar had been roped in with a malafide intent.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sachin Pilot media manager Rajasthan HC phone tapping Rajasthan political crisis
India Matters
On Wednesday evening, people from Gachibowli and other localities started hearing the rumblings (File photo| Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Residents feel ground shake in parts of Hyderabad, scientists say no need to worry
Vivek Oberoi (L) and his wife Priyanka Alva. (Photo| Twitter)
Sandalwood drug case​: Vivek Oberoi's wife Priyanka Alva gets notice
A child competes in a drawing competition on COVID-19 in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)
Covid graph sliding, India may have hit first peak
BJP Flags (Representational Photo | PTI)
BJP gets lion’s share of corporate donations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo | PTI)
SC rejects PIL seeking dismissal of Uddhav Thackeray govt in Maharashtra
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp