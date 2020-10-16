STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rajnath Singh presents Raksha Mantri Trophy for Command Hospitals of Armed Forces Medical Services

The award ceremony was attended by the Defence Secretary besides senior service and civilian dignitaries.

Published: 16th October 2020 05:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2020 05:59 PM   |  A+A-

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh awarded Raksha Mantri Trophy for Best & Second Best Command Hospitals of Armed Forces Medical Services

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh awarded Raksha Mantri Trophy for Best & Second Best Command Hospitals of Armed Forces Medical Services (Photo | ANI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday presented the Raksha Mantri Trophy for the Best and Second Best Command Hospitals of the Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) for the year 2019.

Command Hospital (Air Force) Bengaluru and Command Hospital (Eastern Command) Kolkata were judged as the Best and Second Best Command Hospital for the year 2019 respectively.

The award ceremony was attended by the Defence Secretary besides senior service and civilian dignitaries.

Defence Minister, while complementing the two hospitals on their outstanding performance, acknowledged the commendable services being rendered by the AFMS, ranging from combat medical support to troops deployed in operational roles to the state of the art healthcare services at mid-zonal, zonal, and tertiary care hospitals of the AFMS.

Lt Gen Anup Banerji, SM, PHS, Director General Armed Forces Medical Services and Senior Colonel Comdt, Army Medical Corps, while speaking on the occasion, emphasized the preparedness of the AFMS to meet all challenges in providing medical support both during operations and in peacetime as well as when called upon to provide humanitarian assistance and disaster relief.

He reiterated the resolute commitment of the AFMS to strive for professional excellence at all times.

The Raksha Mantri Trophy was instituted in 1989 to recognize excellence in healthcare services provided by Command Hospitals of the AFMS and to foster a spirit of healthy competition among them.

A selection committee headed by an AFMS officer of the rank of Lt Gen/equivalent, recommends hospitals for the award each year via a comprehensive selection process based on objective performance indicators assessed during on-site visits to the hospitals. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajnath Singh Raksha Mantri Trophy Armed Forces Medical Services AFMS
India Matters
On Wednesday evening, people from Gachibowli and other localities started hearing the rumblings (File photo| Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Residents feel ground shake in parts of Hyderabad, scientists say no need to worry
Vivek Oberoi (L) and his wife Priyanka Alva. (Photo| Twitter)
Sandalwood drug case​: Vivek Oberoi's wife Priyanka Alva gets notice
A child competes in a drawing competition on COVID-19 in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)
Covid graph sliding, India may have hit first peak
BJP Flags (Representational Photo | PTI)
BJP gets lion’s share of corporate donations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo | PTI)
SC rejects PIL seeking dismissal of Uddhav Thackeray govt in Maharashtra
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp