Rebuffed, Punjab farmers up the ante against 3 agri laws

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Punjab farmers outfits showed no signs of rapprochement as they vowed to intensify their stir against the agri laws in the coming days. Besides continuing the Rail Roko campaign, they resolved to go on with their indefinite siege of toll plazas, malls, corporate houses and petrol pumps.

The farmers are irked especially with Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar who was not present at a meeting convened with them in Delhi on Wednesday.

Onkar Singh Agaul, general secretary of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Rajewal Group), said the Rail Roko will continue as usual while the siege of toll plazas, malls, petrol pumps of reliance and corporate houses will continue indefinitely.

“The Union ministers coming to Punjab will be opposed and dharnas will be carried out at the places where virtual rallies are hosted.’’ Incidentally, eight Union ministers who are holding virtual rallies press conferences and addressing queries of farmers.

“The ministers are trying to provoke and misguide the farmers... We were told that the minister will be there but later told that the agriculture minister had some important work so he had to go.

The minister did not attend the meeting as he could not face us,’’ Agaul said. The farmers unions will sit on October 20 to decide our action plan after the outcome of the Punjab Assembly’s one-day special session, he added.