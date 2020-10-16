STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SC rejects PIL seeking dismissal of MVA govt in Maharashtra

One Vikram Gehlot had filed the PIL seeking dismissal of the government alleging that the affairs of the state were not being carried out in line with constitutional and legal provisions.

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray with NCP chief Sharad Pawar

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray with NCP chief Sharad Pawar (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Friday refused to entertain a PIL seeking dismissal of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra and imposition of President's Rule in the state.

A bench of Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian said that it could not entertain prayers like these.

"As a petitioner, you are at liberty to approach the President, but do not come here," the top court said in a hearing conducted via video conferencing.

The plea had referred to the examples of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death and the demolition of part of Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut's property as examples of poor law and order in the state.

During the brief hearing, the top court took strong note of the submissions and asked as to how it can be said that the Constitution is not being followed in the state because of some incidents.

Maharashtra is a big state, said the bench.

 

