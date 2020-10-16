STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Shiva Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi urges Javadekar to ensure transparency in TRP system

Chaturvedi met Javadekar on a day when the Broadcast Audience Research Council temporarily suspended weekly ratings of news channels across languages.

Published: 16th October 2020 12:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2020 12:42 AM   |  A+A-

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi with Union Minister Prakash Javadekar (Photo | Priyanka Chaturvedi, Twitter)

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi with Union Minister Prakash Javadekar (Photo | Priyanka Chaturvedi, Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Thursday urged Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar to take urgent steps to ensure transparency in the TRP system.

Chaturvedi met Javadekar on a day when the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) temporarily suspended weekly ratings of news channels across languages.

"I am writing to you to highlight an extremely serious matter that directly attacked the fourth pillar of our democracy.

"A timely investigation by the Mumbai Police has revealed an insidious manipulation of television rating points (TRP) by certain television channels which raises serious questions on the credibility and independence of media.

"It is my request to you that the government should ensure transparency in the system," she said in a letter.

"While the Mumbai Police has already identified three channels indulging in the manipulation, the rot may go deeper than it appears. It is our solemn duty that a correct picture is sent across to viewers who depend on these channels for credibility of information not realising that these channels are indulging in corrupt and criminal malpractices to push partition agenda as journalism," Chaturvedi said.

ALSO READ | SC asks Republic Media to approach Bombay HC in TRP scam case

She said freedom of speech cannot give protection to commission of crime and sought urgent action from the minister.

"This is also doing a huge disservice to the cause of journalism which is considered the fourth important pillar of democracy. We will have to urgently devise methods to ensure transparency and seek opinions from various stakeholders so as to ensure applicability.

"Hope you will take necessary and suited action," she said.

Referring to the present investigation by the Mumbai Police in the case, the Shiv Sena leader said five panel TV homes have been unearthed where metres were installed to capture viewership.

They were compromised to rig viewership of certain channels.

"This has led to five arrests, including one from Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh. In the immediate consequence, the BARC has also suspended TRP system for the next 12 weeks amid the (TRP) scam," she said in the letter, adding that it was "unfortunate that people-metres have a history of manipulation, but no serious introspection has been done to ensure more transparency".

"This manipulation does not only indicate financial fraud, but strikes at the core of a democracy. It directly affects the people's right to know the truth which the media is morally and legally bound to provide. It is through an independent and fair media that people form opinions.

"As TRPs are manipulated and a toxic version of news presentation gains currency, it also affects the financial sustainability of other media houses which do not indulge in such practices," she added.

Following the fake TRP scam, the BARC on Thursday announced a temporary suspension of weekly ratings of news channels across languages.

The council intends to review and augment the current standards of measurement to improve on "statistical robustness", and the exercise will result in a "pause" in the weekly ratings for up to 12 weeks, an official statement said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TRP scam Priyanka Chaturvedi Shiv Sena Prakash Javadekar
India Matters
On Wednesday evening, people from Gachibowli and other localities started hearing the rumblings (File photo| Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Residents feel ground shake in parts of Hyderabad, scientists say no need to worry
Vivek Oberoi (L) and his wife Priyanka Alva. (Photo| Twitter)
Sandalwood drug case​: Vivek Oberoi's wife Priyanka Alva gets notice
A child competes in a drawing competition on COVID-19 in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)
Covid graph sliding, India may have hit first peak
BJP Flags (Representational Photo | PTI)
BJP gets lion’s share of corporate donations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo | PTI)
SC rejects PIL seeking dismissal of Uddhav Thackeray govt in Maharashtra
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp