STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

SIT completes probe in Hathras rape case, likely to submit report today

The SIT was supposed to submit its report earlier on October 7, but following the directions of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath, the time given to them was extended by 10 days.

Published: 16th October 2020 12:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2020 02:11 PM   |  A+A-

Hathras, Jantar Mantar

Demonstrators burn a cut-out of UP CM Yogi Adityanath at Jantar Mantar during a protest demanding justice for the victim of Hathras gang-rape and murder victim. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)

By ANI

HATHRAS: The Special Investigation Team (SIT), constituted by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to investigate the Hathras case, has completed its probe and will submit its report soon, said sources on Friday.

"The SIT could submit its report to the government by evening today," a source said.

The SIT was supposed to submit its report earlier on October 7, but following the directions of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath, the time given to them was extended by 10 days.

The SIT probe was ordered on September 30 after a 19-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries a day earlier, following a brutal assault by four men in a Hathras village.

ALSO READ | Protest held in Mumbai to seek justice for Hathras rape victim

Soon after, on October 2, the Chief Minister suspended the Hathras Superintendent of Police, DSP and some other police officers on the basis of the SIT's first report. Their polygraph and Narco Analysis tests have been recommended.

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation is also probing the case.

The 19-year-old Hathras woman died at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on September 29. All four accused in the incident have been arrested. 

ALSO WATCH:

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hathras rape case SIT Hahtras
India Matters
On Wednesday evening, people from Gachibowli and other localities started hearing the rumblings (File photo| Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Residents feel ground shake in parts of Hyderabad, scientists say no need to worry
Vivek Oberoi (L) and his wife Priyanka Alva. (Photo| Twitter)
Sandalwood drug case​: Vivek Oberoi's wife Priyanka Alva gets notice
A child competes in a drawing competition on COVID-19 in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)
Covid graph sliding, India may have hit first peak
BJP Flags (Representational Photo | PTI)
BJP gets lion’s share of corporate donations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo | PTI)
SC rejects PIL seeking dismissal of Uddhav Thackeray govt in Maharashtra
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp