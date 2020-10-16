SOPs for cultural events: Artistes, crew need Covid negative certificate

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Culture released the standard operating procedure (SOP) on Thursday while opening up cultural spaces. The seating capacity for closed performance spaces would be 50 per cent of the total. There would be a ceiling of 200 persons for the audience.

The seating arrangement would be such that adequate physical distancing is maintained. The guidelines are to be followed by the management of theatres and performance spaces, as well as the entertainment/creative agencies, artists and crew or any other persons who hire the auditorium or any other open/closed performance spaces.

The ministry advised artists and crew members to present a Covid-negative test report to the authorities at the host institution. In cases where it is feasible, the management can provide a mobile testing unit at the venue. All artists and staff should be encouraged to carry food from home if possible.

Felicitation of artists should be avoided, the ministry said. Audience should not be allowed to come close to artists. Staggered timings for performances would be followed to avoid crowding at the venue.

WHO: Hand hygiene still the best safety

New Delhi: Ten months into the Covid-19 pandemic, handwashing with soap remains one of the best defenses against virus, along with other public health measures, the World Health Organisation said on the global hand-washing day. The WHO said this year marks a critical reminder that this simple, cost-effective practice can save lives. “Handwashing has always been one of the most effective ways of keeping diseases at bay,” said Poonam Khetrapal Singh, Regional Director, WHO, South-East Asia.