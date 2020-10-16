STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

SOPs for cultural events: Artistes, crew need Covid negative certificate

The Ministry of Culture released the standard operating procedure (SOP) on Thursday while opening up cultural spaces.

Published: 16th October 2020 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2020 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

concert

Representational Image

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Ministry of Culture released the standard operating procedure (SOP) on Thursday while opening up cultural spaces. The seating capacity for closed performance spaces would be 50 per cent of the total. There would be a ceiling of 200 persons for the audience.

The seating arrangement would be such that adequate physical distancing is maintained. The guidelines are to be followed by the management of theatres and performance spaces, as well as the entertainment/creative agencies, artists and crew or any other persons who hire the auditorium or any other open/closed performance spaces. 

The ministry advised artists and crew members to present a Covid-negative test report to the authorities at the host institution. In cases where it is feasible, the management can provide a mobile testing unit at the venue. All artists and staff should be encouraged to carry food from home if possible.

Felicitation of artists should be avoided, the ministry said.  Audience should not be allowed to come close to artists. Staggered timings for performances would be followed to avoid crowding at the venue. 

WHO: Hand hygiene still the best safety
New Delhi: Ten months into the Covid-19 pandemic, handwashing with soap remains one of the best defenses against virus, along with other public health measures, the World Health Organisation said on the global hand-washing day. The WHO said this year marks a critical reminder that this simple, cost-effective practice can save lives. “Handwashing has always been one of the most effective ways of keeping diseases at bay,” said Poonam Khetrapal Singh, Regional Director, WHO, South-East Asia.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
On Wednesday evening, people from Gachibowli and other localities started hearing the rumblings (File photo| Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Residents feel ground shake in parts of Hyderabad, scientists say no need to worry
Vivek Oberoi (L) and his wife Priyanka Alva. (Photo| Twitter)
Sandalwood drug case​: Vivek Oberoi's wife Priyanka Alva gets notice
A child competes in a drawing competition on COVID-19 in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)
Covid graph sliding, India may have hit first peak
BJP Flags (Representational Photo | PTI)
BJP gets lion’s share of corporate donations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo | PTI)
SC rejects PIL seeking dismissal of Uddhav Thackeray govt in Maharashtra
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp